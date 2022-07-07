Representative Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, praised the U.S. Supreme Court's historic decision in the case of 'Dobbs v. Jackson.'
The decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, reversed the controversial 'Roe v. Wade' decision (1972) and restored regulation of abortion policy to the state level.
In a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. Hern said: “Every child deserves the right to life. It’s our sacred responsibility not only to defend this right but ensure that mothers and children are provided with the resources they need.
"It’s been 50 years since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion, resulting in the murders of millions of children. ... [T]he Supreme Court correctly reversed this unconstitutional decision and returned the question to the states.
"I am proud to support life at every stage and applaud the Supreme Court for their thoughtful and attentive consideration of this important case in the face of unprecedented threats of violence and intimidation against the Court.”
Rep. Hern previously joined an amicus brief for Dobbs v. Jackson with 44 U.S. Senators and 189 U.S. Representatives urging the Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of pre-viability restrictions on abortion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.