Washington, D.C. – Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, celebrated this week’s passage in the U.S. House of Representatives of the "Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023."
In a statement, Hern declared:
“We could not have gotten to this victory today without the hard-working determination of my colleagues on the Republican Study Committee (RSC).
“Our membership has taken the debt limit discussion seriously since the very first week of this Congress.
“Over the last several months, RSC Members offered hundreds of policy ideas, had numerous frank and open conversations about the challenges facing our nation, and remained unified behind the strong conviction to rein in our spending, lower inflation, and begin the process of paying down our debts.”
Chairman Hern, who represents Oklahoma's First Congressional District, continued, “However, we are not finished. This is just the first step – we still have to get this bill through the Senate and on to the President’s desk.
"I urge my colleagues to stand their ground, fight for the conservative principles in this legislation, and continue the work to get this bill to the finish line. We will not allow the Senate to water down this legislation, because we know that fiscal responsibility is not a partisan concept.
"Our work is not done until this bill is signed into law.”
After the passage of the “Limit, Save, Grow Act,” Chairman Hern sent a letter to Members of the Republican Study Committee, calling for Members to stand strong and “do the hard work” of getting the act through the Senate.
Hern's letter can be viewed here: https://hern.house.gov/uploadedfiles/april_26_rsc_dear_colleague.pdf
The Republican Study Committee touted, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) this timeline of RSC Action on the Debt Limit:
* January 11 – RSC hosted CBO Director Phil Swagel for the first RSC Lunch of the new Congress for a conversation on our nation’s debt crisis.
* January 19 – Chairman Hern wrote a letter to his colleagues on the Debt Limit, asking for submissions of policy proposals to be included in RSC’s framework.
* February 1 – The Steering Committee approved a framework of seven key principles for debt limit negotiations.
* March 1 – Congressional Budget Office Director Phil Swagel joined RSC again to deliver an update on our nation’s debt crisis. He warned that even though we have record high income, our debt is growing due to out-of-control spending.
* March 8 – Chairman Hern released a policy menu of specific proposals, expanding on the seven principles for debt limit negotiations.
* March 8 – RSC conducted a survey of Members, asking which policies should be tied to a debt limit increase. Energy security overwhelmingly won.
* March 15 – RSC released the Debt Limit Playbook
* April 12 – Chairman Hern wrote to RSC members calling for the passage of a strong debt limit bill before the end of the April legislative session.
The text of Hern's April 26 letter to his Republican Study Committee members, provided to The City Sentinel, follows:
Dear RSC Colleague,
Moments ago, the House passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act. Like nearly everyone reading this, I voted in support of this bill. While not perfect, I know that failing to expeditiously pass a strong, fiscally responsible measure would have put us on a fast track to a clean debt ceiling increase.
With House passage of the Limit, Save, Grow Act, there may be a sense of accomplishment and cause for celebration among our members. But as you know, our job is not done. In fact, it has just begun. Now we must safeguard the reforms in this package and memorialize its contents in law.
While final enactment of debt ceiling legislation requires bipartisan support, our goal still must not be limited to simply avoiding a clean debt limit increase. Nor can we be happy with just a few token reforms. As Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, I will use every tool in my arsenal to defend every provision of this package.
The path will not be easy. The debt limit’s so-called X Date is fast approaching, and you can count on Secretary Yellen to publish the earliest estimation she can fathom. The White House and their media allies will continue to spout falsehoods about the House’s bill and accuse us of jeopardizing the full faith and credit of the United States. I’ll also remind you that the last time Congress raised the debt limit, a handful of Senate Republicans teamed up with Senate Democrats to nuke the filibuster.
The next phase of this fight will play out in the Senate and the public square. Successfully defending the provisions of the Limit, Save, Grow Act will require partnering with our Senate colleagues. We should encourage them to be bold. We must build a coalition.
In the face of media hostility, do not hesitate to speak directly to the American people. Remember, they are with us. They are sick of inflation, want affordable energy, believe in the power of work, and support fiscal restraint. They don’t want their children’s future to be dictated by Communist China.
President Biden insists the American people will support his refusal to negotiate. He is wrong. The longer he and Congressional Democrats deny this fact, the greater the price they will pay.
Ultimately, the leverage we hold will come from the pressure we create through a strong message and stronger resolve.
It’s time to finish the job.
Sincerely,
Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), Chairman, Republican Study Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.