Donald Neconie, 84, a former U.S. Marine and member of the Kiowa Tribe, recounts his experiences as a child at an Indian boarding school Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Anadarko, Okla., during a meeting to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities. One by one, Native American tribal elders who were once students at government-backed Indian boarding schools testified about the hardships they endured: beatings, whippings, sexual assaults, forced haircuts and painful nicknames.