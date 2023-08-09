Dr. Lauren Schwartz I am a board-certified psychiatrist and psychotherapist and have been in private practice in Oklahoma for over a decade.
I am a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and have been an active member since 2009. I have served as a Fellow of FAIR in Medicine for the past 2 years, and am an active physician member of Do No Harm.
I [came to the State Capitol on August 1] first to say thank you, Governor Stitt, for your leadership on these complex issues. I am honored to be … in support of this Executive Order that will lay the groundwork for all of us to come together, with clear, unambiguous language, so that we can effectively discuss ways to best safeguard Oklahomans, specifically those that are most vulnerable.
Pursuit of Excellence in Healthcare
In medicine, it is our duty to take an unwavering approach -- Every single patient deserves to be treated with respect, dignity, empathy and compassion, which includes prioritizing his or her safety and lifelong well-being by upholding the highest standards of care.
Confusion has been introduced into many medical spaces, and confusion creates opportunity where unnecessary errors, delays, and loss of life can occur.
One of the many important provisions of this Executive Order is that it lays the groundwork for ensuring medical records accurately reflect biological sex. It is imperative to maintain safety for all patients to utilize clear, unambiguous language regarding biological sex.
The purpose is not to exclude additional charting when needed to accommodate intersex and transgender individuals, however when we unilaterally conflate biological sex with other concepts such as gender, gender identity, sexuality, orientation and presentation, we create unintended spaces for harm to occur.
Reports of harm are increasing, including one published in the New England Journal of Medicine detailing the delay in care and near death of an Emergency Department patient. This patient presented as a man with abdominal pain and high blood pressure, and was misclassified in the medical record as a male. The patient was actually a pregnant female having a miscarriage complicated by the potentially deadly condition of preeclampsia. She was rushed to the Operating Room after the delay in care that could have cost her life.
Patients all over the country are experiencing errors in their electronic chart because of confusing, ideologic driven data fields, with some of the largest EMRs records having no field for biological sex.
This is unacceptable.
Every Oklahoman should be confident when they seek medical services that the documentation system doesn’t unnecessarily introduce errors that could affect their safety or that of a loved one.
Fostering open and honest conversations about these issues that prioritize patient safety and lifelong mental and physical health becomes imperative for the pursuit of excellence in healthcare, enabling every patient to thrive.
Editor’s Note: Dr. Lauren Schwartz participated in the August 1 Blue Room event at which Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed the 'Women's Bill of Rights' as an executive order. Her prepared remarks were provided to Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel.
