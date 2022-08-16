This time tomorrow, the dominant news narrative about elections in Wyoming and Alaksa will focus on Donald Trump’s power within the Republican Party.
As is often the case, however, that might be a tad simplistic. The real story, for this writer, is the fate of four women of substance.
Wyoming goes first with Cheney vs. Hageman Clash
In Wyoming, conservative Republican activist and leader Harriett Hageman is expected to defeat U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for the state’s one congressional seat.
Cheney drew the wrath of Trump for her role in the committee Nancy Pelosi fashioned to study the events of January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
When U.S. House Speaker Pelosi rejected Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices for that select committtee, the die was cast for endless conflict.
Cheney has been an enthusiastic participant in a process structured to assure no cross-examination of witnesses, and in fact no in-committtee debates about procedure.
The daughter of former Vice President (and U.S. Representative) Richard Cheney, Cheney knows the state well, but seems to have risen above (or below) the insight of the late Democratic U.S. Speaker “Tip” O’Neill: “All politics is local.”
Even as she plays to the crowd in her campaign to unseat a member of Congress, Hageman is not a lightweight. She is a natural resources attorney of some note, and has been a factor in the state’s political dynamic for years.
Once upon a time, she and Cheney were allies. In fact, Hageman often traveled the campaign trail with Cheney in the weeks before the day in 2016 when both the latter and Donald Trump were elected for the first time.
Now, Hageman says, "I am going to reclaim Wyoming's lone congressional seat from that Virginian who currently holds it."
Although Democrats and Independents can cross-over to vote in the GOP race in the semi-open primary state, Hageman is likely to prevail – after which Cheney seems destined to start a campaign for the presidency.
Alaska will briefly be the focus of American politics. What fate awaits Murkowsk and Palin?
Alaska is three time zones away from Oklahoma. Those who read this article around the time of its posting won’t know the full picture from that state’s election until perhaps midday tomorrow Oklahoma time, if then.
Two well-established Alaskan women will dominate tomorrow’s election post-mortems.
The first is U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski who, like Cheney, supported the impeachment processes against Donald Trump. That makes her a handy villain for those who defend all things Trump.
Still, it is folly to dismiss Murkowski as a caricature. Consider what she wrote in an April email to identified economic conservatives:
“Joe Biden’s energy policies continue to hurt Alaska and our nation. The Biden Administration just announced a BAN on oil and gas leasing in almost half of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.
“At a time when gas prices are at all-time highs, the Biden Administration continues to double down on their failed policies and shut down energy production here at home. If you’ve had enough of Joe Biden’s harmful energy policies, join me in sending him and his administration a message. …
“Let me be clear, Friend, the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska is a petroleum reserve, set aside for the one purpose: developing energy! The Biden Administration is perfectly willing to rely on foreign dictators for oil but refuses to drill now and drill here at home.”
Despite her passion for American energy independence, Murkowski is best known in national GOP circles as a dissenter from the cultural conservatism of most who call themselves Republican.
However, her colleagues in the Senate value her in-depth knowledge about Indian Country issues.
She has good relations with Alaskan populations who trace their ancestry to pre-Columbian times – but she casts a critical eye on the ambitions of America’s largest tribal nations, who generally work behind the scenes to crush the economic aspirations of small tribes.
In a recent email, one of her campaign staffers wrote, concerning this year’s Murkowski campaign:
"Lisa is running against overly radical and dangerously partisan opponents that openly seek to divide our nation further. Radical outsiders are flooding Alaska with millions of dollars in an attempt to unseat Lisa.
"If our opponents win, we could lose one of the last true bipartisan leaders in the Senate. In today’s political climate, it’s considered virtuous to have extreme ideas, and to vilify those that oppose them. America is more divided than ever because of this.”
Murkowski might benefit from Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, added to state law after voters approved it in 2020.
In a well-crafted editorial Monday (August 15), The Washington Examiner looked at the ranked-choice voting system catching on here and there in America:
"Ranked-choice voting is born from a perfectly legitimate desire to see winners get actual majorities, not just pluralities. But a much better way to accomplish that is to hold runoff elections whenever no candidate reaches a sufficient threshold -- a majority or perhaps a 40% plurality. This is already done in several Southern states. In California and Washington, the top two always go to a runoff.
"And ranked-choice voting, in contrast, does sometimes fail in its goal of producing a majority winner. The phenomenon of 'ballot exhaustion' occurs because voters refuse to rank candidates they despise or know little about.
"In San Francisco's 2011 ranked-choice mayoral race, more than 27% of ballots validly cast for a first-choice candidate had to be discarded before the final tally. So ranked-choice effectively suppressed the vote of more than a quarter of the people who successfully showed up and cast valid votes. So this needlessly complex and counterintuitive voting system doesn't even accomplish its stated goals.
"Runoff systems are not perfect, but they at least force candidates to build majorities by convincing voters that they are the best person for the job.
"In contrast, under ranked-choice voting, someone can arrive at a majority because some large number of voters thought he or she was the fourth-best choice out of seven. This method of arriving at a majority, even when it succeeds, renders said majority far less meaningful. In fact, it calls into question the point of choosing leaders through elections at all. Alaskans may, in the end, wish they had chosen 'no' as their first choice in that 2020 referendum."
(https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/editorials/alaskas-ranked-choice-voting-folly?utm_source=Alert_Brief%20-%202022-08-16%207:18%20AM_08/16/2022&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WEX_News%20Brief&rid=191607&env=f4c6fdeb0e64db839b360b9d3073c12cd3ccd0d4b862e76605d4f84479541c87 )
Which brings us to the rest of today’s balloting in Alaska. Voters will decide who should fill out the remaining months of the term of U.S. Representative Don Young, who died this year.
Fourty-six candidates sought that job – and four remain. Former Governor Sarah Palin is one of them.
Voters will today continue the process of choosing who will fill the next full term, starting in January. An initial field of 50 hopefuls will be trimmed to four … and that race will conclude on the traditional election day in November. Palin is likely to be one of those four.
Palin is by far the best known candidate in both races. The 2008 vice-presidential GOP candidate (as the late John McCain’s running mate) is a favorite punching bag for liberal pundits, in part because she is Trump’s choice for Congress. That will commend her to some, and condemn her for others.
Trump appears to have a long memory – Palin has been his pal since she endorsed him early in his first run for the presidency in 2015-2016.
Palin’s supporters include two of Trump’s best cabinet members – former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Ambassador Haley wrote: "I’ve seen firsthand the power of grassroots support, and that’s why I’m reaching out to you today. … If Palin wins, she is ready to roll up her sleeves on day one and get to work slashing budgets, cutting taxes, standing up to liberal special interests, and standing up for the American people."
She continued, "I’m ready to stand by Palin’s side as she fights for America by slashing budgets, cutting taxes, and standing up for ALL people."
As for Pompeo, he seemed most focused on the four-candidate race to fill out the remaining months of the Young term. Like Haley, he has been raising money for Palin. Will his efforts make a difference.
If she were reflecting on that question right now, Palin’s answer would be “You betcha!”
