Here are endorsements in selected races for Oklahoma’s Tuesday, August 23 runoff elections, determining the Democratic and Republican nominations for the November general election.
 
Endorsements are for the indicated partisan runoff (nomination) race only. Additional endorsements could be forthcoming online before traditional-voting election day on Tuesday, August 23.
 
All endorsements are subject to editorial review while respective nominees – Libertarian, Republican, Democrat and Independents – compete in the November general election.
 
Endorsements reflect the views of the newspaper’s owner and editor. These are affirmative expressions of support for the person named, not necessarily a criticism of opposing candidates unless that is stated in individual editorials. Below are endorsements for several Republican nomination runoffs, and for two Democratic nomination runoffs.
 
Second Congressional District – Republican
Josh Brecheen
 
Corporation Commissioner – Republican
Kim David
 
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ryan Walters
 
Commissioner of Labor
Leslie Osborn
 
 
State House District 36 – Republican
John George
 
State Senate District 4 – Republican
Tom Woods
 
State Senate District 26 – Republican
Darcy Jech
 
State Senate District 28 – Republican
Jeff McCommas
 
Oklahoma County District Attorney – Republican
Kevin Calvey
 
Oklahoma County Commission, District 3 – Republican
Myles Davidson
 
Osage County Commissioner -- Republican
Everett Piper
 
x
 
U.S. Senate (unexpired term of four years) – Democrat
Madison Horn
 
Oklahoma County Commission, District 1 – Democrat
Carrie Blumert 
 
 
 
 
 

