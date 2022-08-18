Endorsements are for the indicated partisan runoff (nomination) race only. Additional endorsements could be forthcoming online before traditional-voting election day on Tuesday, August 23.
All endorsements are subject to editorial review while respective nominees – Libertarian, Republican, Democrat and Independents – compete in the November general election.
Endorsements reflect the views of the newspaper’s owner and editor. These are affirmative expressions of support for the person named, not necessarily a criticism of opposing candidates unless that is stated in individual editorials. Below are endorsements for several Republican nomination runoffs, and for two Democratic nomination runoffs.
Second Congressional District – Republican
Josh Brecheen
Corporation Commissioner – Republican
Kim David
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ryan Walters
Commissioner of Labor
Leslie Osborn
State House District 36 – Republican
John George
State Senate District 4 – Republican
Tom Woods
State Senate District 26 – Republican
Darcy Jech
State Senate District 28 – Republican
Jeff McCommas
Oklahoma County District Attorney – Republican
Kevin Calvey
Oklahoma County Commission, District 3 – Republican
Myles Davidson
Osage County Commissioner -- Republican
Everett Piper
U.S. Senate (unexpired term of four years) – Democrat
Madison Horn
Oklahoma County Commission, District 1 – Democrat
Carrie Blumert
