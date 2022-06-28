NOTE: This is shortened and adapted slightly from a previous analysis.
Oklahoma City, June 28, 2022 – The “McGirt v. Oklahoma” decision of 2020 is the most significant federal legal decision in Oklahoma history.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/analysis-in-brief-the-most-important-decision-in-oklahoma-history-mcgirt-v-oklahoma/article_f58fe003-3a8d-504c-96fc-55010f0ed289.html )
Scott Pruitt, again a candidate for political office, pronounced himself – during a debate avoided by “front-runner” MarkWayne Mullin and from which most candidates were excluded – an advocate for “disestablishment” (through Congressional action) of the restored (or, some would say, “recognized”) reservation status of 45 percent of eastern Oklahoma.
But “disestablishment” (a view Pruitt shares with some who were in the debate, and some who were not) is not the right way to address the issues McGirt presents.
Dr. Randy Grellner, also a candidate for the U.S. Senate, has from the git-go expressed his rather unique position this way on his campaign website:
“This decision isn’t so much about boundaries, it’s about jurisdiction and the obligation and responsibility of the U.S. government, the State, and tribes, regarding the safety of all Oklahomans, both Native and non-Native.”
His campaign website pointed out some things not often articulated in this discussion:
“Besides the criminal court cases, there are other issues that both tribal leaders, non-Native residents, and state officials are asking. These issues include taxation and regulation of land owned by non-Natives, including homes, farms, ranches, mineral estates, and commercial property.”
Dr. Randy put it this way in an early June press release:
“Several years ago, the tribal nations and the state worked in partnership that benefited all those residing in our state.
“Now, socialist elitists and have joined forces with big casino bosses to break up the state. The Native American people who live here don’t want that, and it was shown in the pushback over the refusal to fly the state flag [by the Cherokee leadership].
“Regardless of whether a person is Native or non-Native, we are all Oklahomans. We all want the best for Oklahoma and our communities collectively. The solution is simple, although the court ruled the boundaries were never erased, we need a jurisdictional fix to clarify jurisdiction over non-Native owned property in eastern Oklahoma. We don’t need the law of protection for the monopolies of big casino bosses or any other changes without them having to go through federal process.”
Grellner’s message in that press release early this month was “that it is important to remember the history of the Native people and that those who wish to merely erase the reservation boundaries have no reference to the sensitivities of how the 19th century played out and the parade of horrible events visited upon our Native population.”
Grellner offered a solution: “There are at least eight states where state law applies inside a reservation. The fix to this issue is not a foreign concept.”
He stressed that the Supreme Court said, in 2020, that it’s up to the U.S. Congress to fix the challenge the court created. In what might be it’s last decision of this High Court term, the justices might rescue Oklahoma from the worst aspects of McGirt – but they probably won’t.
As Dr. Grellner reflects: “With governance comes responsibility. It is important for the law to show consistency and transparency, and that it not happening. …
“The Supreme Court said only Congress can fix this issue, and that is exactly what Congress needs to do for the benefit of all the people who live in Oklahoma. That is the right thing to do. Boundaries are one issue. Natives deserve their common heritage. However, jurisdiction over non-tribally owned property is entirely another matter."
Plain common sense. What a concept.
Of course, these days, common sense is not always common.
A former attorney general of the United States once paid me a high compliment when he said, “Pat McGuigan does not suffer from the burden of a legal education.”
I am a guy whose formal academic training was in history, before I evolved into a lifetime in education, journalism and legal analysis.
I remember the words of Chief George Tiger of the Muscogee Nation at a Blue Room event I covered in 2012, “we’re all Oklahomans.”
Like many in public life, Chief Tiger has his faults. He’s made some mistakes, and he’s paid some price for those mistakes.
But what he said nine years ago always seemed right to me, a citizen of Oklahoma and a lifelong student of history, including Native American history.
We’re all Oklahomans. But post-McGirt, why are some of us deemed more less Oklahoman than others?
I am asking Republican voters, with respect for those making other choices, to support Dr. Randy Grellner in today’s election.
NOTE: As previously disclosed, when a journalistic insurance program in which McGuigan was a participant canceled his family coverage without warning more than a decade ago, Dr. Randy Grellner provided care for McGuigan and his wife. Dr. Grellner is a long-time friend of the McGuigan family, and is the brother of The Oklahoma City Sentinel’s co-publisher/co-owner.
