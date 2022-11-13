A nation is not a nation without borders. In President Biden’s first 100 days, he took more than 94 executive actions on immigration that directly resulted in the wide-open southern border and historic crisis we are seeing today.
The total number of illegal border crossings during this administration is now over 4.7 million, with nearly 2.4 million crossings in this fiscal year alone, setting a new record. Biden has never visited the border to see the disaster his policies have created for border patrol agents, immigrants, and border communities.
I have witnessed this devastation firsthand twice in the last year. This administration has caused, ignored, and actively made worse this national security and humanitarian crisis.
Americans deserve a country that is safe and secure for their families. Due to the open border, criminal drug cartels and suspected terrorists are capitalizing on their opportunity to enter our nation. Illicit drugs are flowing into our communities at an alarming rate.
There have now been over 14,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl seized at the border this fiscal year alone, setting a new record. It is very likely that much more has passed into our country undetected. There is no doubt that the open border has led to drug overdoses reaching an all-time high in 2021, with fentanyl becoming the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.
On top of this already dangerous situation, an open border allows for threats to our national security. Nearly 100 migrants on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended trying to enter the U.S. between ports of entry in the last year.
With nearly 600,000 known got-a-ways in the last year, it is deeply concerning to not know how many criminals and terrorists could be evading our overwhelmed border security.
In response to this administration’s policies, migrants from all over the world have made treacherous journeys to the southern border, which has resulted in a heartbreaking humanitarian crisis.
Nearly 12,000 unaccompanied children were apprehended, and sadly, more than 850 illegal immigrants have died this fiscal year attempting to cross the border, making this year the deadliest in the history of the southwest border.
Additionally, during my visits to south Texas, I spoke with border patrol agents and leaders of struggling border communities about the devastating impacts they’ve experienced due to the increase in illegal immigration. It is the responsibility of our government to provide the resources necessary for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to properly and effectively safeguard our nation.
My Republican colleagues and I are committed to restoring what our nation was founded upon – a diverse country comprised of lawful immigrants in pursuit of the American dream and a better life.
This administration has pulled us away from that critical foundation. We must restore law and order and bring back the policies that make the United States a safe, secure, and thriving nation.
This starts by expanding border infrastructure and funding new technology to assist our customs and border patrol agents.
House Republicans have effective solutions to secure our border and end this crisis.
Note: A Republican, Congresswoman Stephanie Bice represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In Tuesday's general election, she was reelected with 59 percent (152,699 votes) in final but unofficial results. In this commentary, she sustains themes that she has articulated throughout her time in Congress and in previous service as a member of the Oklahoma Legislature.
