This week, the Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Oklahoma's request to "stay" the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) disapproval of Oklahoma’s Good Neighbor plan on ozone emissions.
The Tenth Circuit order can be read HERE: https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/stay_order.pdf
After the appeals court granted the stay, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a statement.
Drummond filed a lawsuit against the EPA in March after that agency rejected the state implementation plan that Oklahoma submitted to comply with a Clean Air Act rule on ozone emissions.
In rejecting Oklahoma’s plan to comply with federal regulations -- which Drummond describes as "commonsense" -- the EPA is seeking to force what a press release from his office deems "a more burdensome approach that will prove costly to businesses and consumers alike."
A.G. Drummond said: “I am thankful the Court granted a stay, which temporarily protects Oklahoma businesses and consumers from the EPA’s overreach. Despite what the Biden Administration evidently thinks, D.C. bureaucrats do not know what is best for the people of Oklahoma. I am hopeful that we will prevail in this litigation when it is decided on the merits. Until then, I will continue fighting against federal overreach to protect our Tenth Amendment rights.”
The stay also applies to Utah, which is also challenging the EPA’s disapproval.
Oklahoma’s original petition can be read HERE: https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/epa_2023.03.02_petition_for_review.pdf
