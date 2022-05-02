Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.