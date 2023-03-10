Oklahomans for Life is urging state Senators to support Senate Bill 834 by Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, in order to strengthen Oklahoma’s ability to defeat the abortion industry’s constitutional amendment which would impose unlimited abortion on our pro-life state.
Please send an email to senaterepub@okforlife.org and ask Senators to Support SB 834.
Oklahoma is in the crosshairs of the abortion industry. Abortion supporters have pledged they will file an initiative petition for a vote of the people which would amend our state Constitution to impose unrestricted abortion on demand in Oklahoma.
Abortion supporters are 6-0 in statewide votes since Roe v. Wade was overturned last June – six pro-abortion victories, zero pro-abortion defeats.
Several of their pro-abortion wins were in conservative states: Kansas, Kentucky, Montana. … In Kansas, abortion supporters spent 21 million dollars in winning by 18 percentage points. In Michigan, the abortion industry spent 47 million dollars, and won by 13 points.
A new poll reveals some sobering truths about Oklahoma voters’ attitudes regarding abortion.
Our current criminal law, passed last year by courageous pro-life legislators, reflects a position which is supported by just four percent (4%) of Oklahoma voters.
S.B. 834, which would prohibit all but five percent of abortions, reflects a position which is supported by 71% of Oklahoma voters.
Oklahoma legislators enacted two types of pro-life protections last year – criminal penalties and civil remedies (which allow private lawsuits against abortionists).
A couple of tightly limited circumstances under which abortion is allowed were in the civil-remedies law but not in the criminal-penalties law. S.B. 834 synchronizes those circumstances in both laws.
The initiative-petition process plays to the strength of the abortion industry. They have unlimited funds for advertising, a willingness to distort, mislead, and deceive, and a sympathetic pro-abortion media.
We must not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good, nor put at greater risk the lives of 95% of Oklahoma’s children for the purpose of retaining the current criminal law exactly as is – a position supported by only 4% of voters.
The law is a tool to achieve good which can be sustained. In a matter of raw democracy such as a constitutional amendment vote, we are totally dependent on “the consent of the governed.”
We must recognize politics as the art of the possible and find enough common ground in fine-tuning the pro-life option for the voters on the constitutional amendment so that our pro-life voting coalition will prevail.
S.B. 834 is the means of achieving that common ground.
It would prohibit all but five percent of abortions and reflects a position which is supported by 71% of Oklahoma voters.
If we lose the vote on the pro-abortion constitutional amendment, we won’t be losing it for ourselves; we will be losing it –- losing everything –- for the unborn children of Oklahoma.
No unborn child in our state will have a right to life under the constitutional amendment that the abortion industry will propose. That’s the pro-abortion option.
Will the pro-life option be one that is supported by 4% of Oklahoma voters, or one that is supported by 71% of Oklahoma voters?
That explains why S.B. 834 is absolutely essential. Please send one email to senaterepub@okforlife.org and ask Senators to Support SB 834.
Note: Tony Lauinger is state chairman of Oklahomans for Life.
