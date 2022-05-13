Oklahoma City – Subrina Banks, a real estate agent who previously worked in respiratory therapy, decided to challenge the incumbent Republican U.S. Representativein Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District. The GOP primary is scheduled for June 28, and Banks is seeking immediately to identify herself as the best multi-issue conservative in the race.
Asked what motivated her to see the GOP nod, she said, “Broken promises, failed policies, an insufficient voting record by the incumbent, economic decline, moral decline in our culture, open border policies that has a hand in our national security, concerns of election integrity, food shortages, surging inflation and overall the lack of leadership and America first policies exemplified overall by the incumbent and the federal government.”
In response to questions from The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Banks gave these specifics:
“1. Health and parental rights. Our children which includes the unborn are and always will be my most important priority as Congresswoman. They are the future and protecting them, their minds and well being and preserving their God given and constitutional freedoms will always be my most precious agenda. We cannot have CRT [Critical Race Theory] or SEL [Social and Emotional Learning] taught in our schools or allow boys in girls bathrooms or in girls sports.
“2. National security, to include but not limited to securing our borders by issuing a immigration moratorium to halt immigration until the wall is built and we gain chain of custody for each of the illegal immigrants that have come across over the past 2 years under the Biden administration, then create a immigration system that each of them will be funneled through along with those moving forward once the immigration system is opened back up. We must know what hardened criminals are here and deal with them accordingly.
“3. Economy. America is suffering from economic decline, surging inflation, record high gas prices, food shortages and job losses. We have got to stop taxing Americans to oblivion and turning around and sending money overseas which is driving our current 30 trillion deficit even higher. We need to be concerned with our business here at home.
“We were energy independent 1.5 years ago under President Trump, we had a booming economy, there is absolutely no reason why we can't get back there with the right policies in place and leaders at the mount.”
She detailed in an exchange the life experiences and education she believes qualify for election to Congress:
“I was a teen mom who made a decision at rock bottom to build a better life for my family. Despite circumstances and push backs, my husband of 25 years and I fought hard and overcame obstacles. We worked hard and I went to college and became a Respiratory Therapist, a career that I pursued for 10 years. Then I decided to go into Real Estate school, became a Broker and opened a Real Estate company. Along with that, I now also host a conservative podcast, am a homeschool mom and I’m the director for Oklahoma of a global ministry.”
Experience, education and working through tough times leads her to assert: “I AM the American dream! I have, and still am living, the dream. I exemplified that with hard work and determination in any free world republic the sky's the limit.”
On her campaign website, at the time of her campaign lift-off, she explained her vision for service: “The left’s Marxist agenda is tearing away at the very fabric of society. Our children and all other future generations need strong leaders that are willing to stand against tyranny; I believe everything starts in the home. The radical agenda being pushed aims to destroy the nuclear family. They push separation and division at every turn. We must interposition ourselves before America is lost.”
Banks’ agenda includes support for expanded oil and gas production, assuring election integrity, better care for U.S. military veterans, and repeal of any legislation violative of Second Amendment rights.
Representative Bice is regarded as a conservative, but has come under criticism for some votes and statements.
As she contends with incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, Banks is mindful that Democratic nominee Joshua Harris-Till and Independent David K. Forsch will be waiting for the GOP winner on the November general election ballot.
