For Republican Party nominations: Stitt, Byrd, Grellner, Burleson, Taylor, Calvey, Daly and others
For Democratic Party nominations: Johnson, Azma, Young, Coleman, Myles
The Oklahoma City Sentinel Endorsements
All endorsements are for the primary only. The newspaper ownership and management will review all endorsements before any runoff elections and the general election in November. Additional endorsements beyond those in the print edition are possible.
Endorsements from The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper are an affirmation of the person endorsed – not necessarily a criticism of other candidates. This aims to encourage qualified individuals to seek public office and serve our community and state.
Endorsements reflect the preferences of the newspaper ownership and management.
The traditional pattern has been to support the best candidate possible in the primary process, and await voters’ selection of nominees before final decisions are made. Endorsement decisions do not intend nor imply, unless otherwise stated in an editorial or staff commentary, criticism of those who disagree.
In particular, The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper affirms, respects and cherishes freedom of the press, and the prerogative of other newspaper or news organizations to reach their own conclusions about candidacies and the public process – including the option not to endorse in some or any races.
Oklahoma County Referendum
Oklahoma City “Fix The Jail” – YES
Republican Party Endorsements for June 28 Primary
Four-year (unexpired) U.S. Senate term: – Dr. Randy Grellner
U.S. House District 3 – James Taylor
U.S. House District 4 – Wade Burleson
Governor – Kevin Stitt
Attorney General – John O’Connor
Auditor & Inspector – Cindy Byrd
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Ryan Walters
Commissioner of Labor – Leslie Osborn
Oklahoma County races
Oklahoma County District Attorney – Kevin Calvey
State Legislature
SENATE
Senate District 22 – Kristen Thompson
Sentate District 40 – Mariam Daly
Senate District 42 – Christopher Toney
HOUSE
House District 54 – Kathren Stehno
House District 57 – Kristen Kelley Poisson
House District 60 – Ron Lynch
Democratic Party Endorsements for June 28 primary
Four-year (unexpired) U.S. Senate term: Arya Azma
Governor -- Connie Johnson
State Senate District 48 – George Young
Oklahoma County Commissioner District 1 -- Kendra Coleman
Oklahoma County District Attorney -- Mark Myles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.