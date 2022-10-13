Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes.
The chief executive said:
“I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required to pay their fair share. This is a ruling in favor of certainty, fairness, and equality for all Oklahomans.
"We all drive on the same roads, send our kids to the same public schools and benefit from the same state services, so it is only right that every citizen of the state of Oklahoma, regardless of race or heritage, should contribute their fair share.”
In all, 9,261 taxpayers have claimed an exemption from state taxation due to the tribal income exclusion, from the period of August 2020 to September 20, 2022. The release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, pointed out that, "Of those who disagreed with the Tax Commission’s handling of the claimed exemption, 642 filed protests."
The Commission's order -- which has 'precedential' legal impact -- can be read here:
https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/tax/documents/resources/rules-and-policies/commission-decisions/income/precedential/2022-10-04-14.pdf
According to the governor's staff press release, "Estimates project a potential loss of $75 million in state revenue each year if courts were to expand the Supreme Court’s July 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, a decision which was narrowly tailored to only impact criminal law."
Brief analysis from The Oklahoma City Sentinel:
The McGirt ruling is arguably the most important federal legal ruling in Oklahoma history. Courts at all levels initially applied it broadly. Many state officials were concerned it would prevent prosecution of some criminals, based on their ethnicity. It reinstated pre-statehood reservation status for traditional holdings of the largest five tribes.
Rulings over the past 18 months, however, clarified the case applies primarily to criminal law – although some controversy continues over questions of local and state regulation and taxation.
The U.S. Supreme Court has restored state jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal lands in eastern Oklahoma. A range of regulatory rulings have affirmed many aspects of state jurisdiction, but controversy continues.
Additionally, Congress has held hearings concerning the the historic denial of tribal citizenship for the descendants of “freedmen,” afforded tribal membership by post-Civil War treaties.
Note: This story originated as a press release from the governor’s office. The analysis above is the work of Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.