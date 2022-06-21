Kevin Stitt began his first campaign for governor in 2018 as a long shot. In the stretch run of his reelection campaign this year, he holds major financial and other advantages over his three Republican primary opponents, and each of the Democrats seeking the chief executive’s post.
Stitt drew the ire of leaders of the state's Big Tribes when he fashioned government-to-government compacts on gaming issues with several smaller tribal nations.
Then, his administration passionately opposed legal briefs in the Murphy v. Oklahoma and McGirt v. Oklahoma cases, asserting the re-establishment of reservation status for large chunks of eastern Oklahoma would prove detrimental to the interests of most Oklahomans, and most tribal members.
An enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, Stitt's relations with Big Tribe leadership have worsened as many of his predictions about the impact of McGirt proved accurate.
In addition to a collapse of state government authority over criminal justice issues in eastern Oklahoma, challenges to taxing authority are now a regular occurrence.
In early June, the Cherokee Nation leadership announced a ban on flying of the Oklahoma State Flag at most tribal events and most tribal venues.
By mid-June, the flag ban was reversed, and Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said candidly most of the Tribal members who communicated with him opposed the early June order side-lining the Oklahoma flag.
After the end of the legislative session featuring days of criticizing each other – at times with strong language – Stitt and the Republican legislative leadership reached a nuanced stalemate over his advocacy of tax reduction, including his support for elimination of the state sales tax on groceries.
Stitt's multi-issue conservative views include his defense of traditional values, opposition to 'woke' ideology and educational practices, opposition to most abortions, support for traditional sources of energy as well as renewables, budget discipline, tax cuts for taxpayers and choice in education.
The state chief executive – an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation -- has also supported some criminal justice reforms, while opposing others.
He remains an advocate of capital punishment, but commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without the possibility of parole.
Some of Stitt’s executive appointments have generated criticism, but he has not hesitated to request that the state Auditor & Inspector examine management contracts in education, travel/recreation and other areas.
His push for a comprehensive audit of the State Department of Education will be the first of its kind in American history.
His wife Sarah is involved in a variety of causes sympathetic to social welfare recipients, and was lauded for her work in support of institutions around the state, including in the “Black Wall Street” area of Greenwood, in north Tulsa.
In the first quarter of 2022, the Stitt for Governor 2022 campaign raised $1.2 million from across the state. It was the largest first quarter filing total ever raised by an Oklahoma candidate seeking re-election. Stitt at that point had $2.6 million cash on hand.
Despite differences with legislative leaders, Stitt enters the last week of the primary campaign with the support of most legislators.
On the eve of in-person early voting (which begins Thursday), Stitt is a heavy favorite for re-election.
Note: This is adapted and updated from Pat McGuigan’s analysis, published in the primary edition of The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
