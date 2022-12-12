In press releases from the nation’s Capital, members of Oklahoma’s U.S. House delegation have applauded what they deemed good news about U.S. Defense Department funding authorization, and retiring U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe’s work over the past several decades.
In terms of public policy, the biggest surprise in the legislation passed on December 8 was the unanticipated victory for critics of President Joe Biden’s mandate that military personnel must get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Summary of James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act
The office of U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City provided a nearly immediate summary of the big bill providing the reauthorization of defense spending for Fiscal Year 2023.
As her staff sketched the sprawling bill:
“This legislation overturns Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, works to counter China, increases defense funding to keep pace with inflation, and provides a 4.6% pay raise for our servicemembers.”
But that’s not all: “Republicans in Congress were successful in eliminating many unrelated defense items from this legislation. Congresswoman Bice was successful in adding over 30 provisions to this year’s NDAA. These provisions include protecting the E-3 wing at Tinker AFB, $301 million to accelerate the transition to the E-7, and $30 million for Tinker’s B-21 Depot Maintenance Campus.”
Bice said in a prepared statement after the legislation sailed to passage: “I was thrilled to vote in support of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act. This year’s NDAA goes a long way toward supporting our combat capabilities and military readiness. Critically, this legislation repeals Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate, which was negatively affecting military retention and recruiting. I am grateful that many of my priorities and legislative initiatives, which will directly benefit our military community in Oklahoma’s Fifth District, are in the final version of this bill."
U.S. Represenative Kevin Hern of Tulsa also hailed passage of the Inhofe NDAA, saying in a statement provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel: “Maintaining our national security is Congress’ most important Constitutional responsibility.
“Senator Inhofe’s final NDAA ensures that our military will continue to be equipped to protect the United States. I’m proud to have led the fight against Joe Biden’s ridiculous, overreaching, and unnecessary vaccine mandates – it was an incredible victory to get that removed from the NDAA, Additionally, we got the Democrats to remove the detrimental ‘Draft Our Daughters’ provision. While no bill is truly perfect, I gladly voted in favor of this bill to fund our military and keep our country safe.”
The five Republican U.S. House members provided a joint statement about the legislation – and about Inhofe. Reps. Bice and Hern joined Reps. Frank Lucas of Cheyenne, Tom Cole of Moore and MarkWayne Mullin of Westville in these words of affirmation for the state’s senior senator, who will leave office early in 2023:
“Since being elected, Senator Inhofe has been a titan for the state of Oklahoma. He has tirelessly worked to improve and strengthen our businesses, military installations, and defense communities.
“While it is impossible to truly express the importance of Senator Inhofe to our State, we were proud to support this year’s NDAA, which was named in his honor. He will be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.