Oklahoma City -- Wednesday (May 18), the State Senate voted 34-13 (one member was excused) to approved the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget unveiled yesterday by the Republican leadership of the Legislature.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/republican-legislative-leaders-release-fiscal-year-2023-oklahoma-state-budget/article_dcc81238-d62d-11ec-b0a5-47bd792b3f41.html)
Members of the majority caucus overwhelmingly supported the budget (Senate Bill 1040) in Wednesday's vote.
The nine Democrats in the upper chamber were united against the budget, and were joined by four Republicans.
One member was excused from the vote.
Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Senate Democratic Caucus released the following trio of statements concerning the FY 2023 General Appropriations bill:
“This is a budget of missed opportunities. Instead of investing in our state’s most urgent needs, including education, health care, and infrastructure, this budget leaves $2.6 billion dollars on the table. This will hurt Oklahomans now and in the future.”
– Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City.
“Oklahomans deserve a budget that is more responsive to the needs they have today. Today, a majority of Oklahomans face difficulty meeting their usual household expenses. They do not need $75 in December. They need relief today. Oklahomans are justifiably frustrated by a process that goes on behind closed doors and produces a budget out of step with their lives and needs. We must do better.”
-– Sen. Julia Kirt, D- Oklahoma City, a member of the Senate Appropriations and Finance Committees.
“There is no higher priority than investing in our public schools, yet this budget includes little new investment in education, which is essentially a cut. Oklahoma continues to lag our neighboring states in investment in the school funding formula. Many of our teachers are frustrated and contemplating retirement or leaving the profession altogether. There is an urgent need to address these challenges, but this status quo budget fails to do so.”
–- Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, a member of the Senate Education and Finance Committees.
