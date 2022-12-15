Oklahoma state Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt, has filed a bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session aimed at further protecting and supporting the Second Amendment in Oklahoma.
Senate Bill 15 would prohibit state contracts from being made with companies that discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.
Murdock was Senate author of a similar bill in the 2022 session that did not make it all the way through the legislative process.
According to a legislative press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, "The bill passed initial committee and floor votes in each chamber, but the final version of the measure didn’t receive a final vote in the upper chamber before the session ended."
In a statement included in the press release, Sen. Murdock said:
“The bill actually had wide margins of support in both chambers, so I’m going to keep pushing to get this measure across the finish line in 2023. The problem is there are businesses that discriminate against firearms companies, including a national banking chain that has policies against loaning to gun manufacturers and gun businesses that sell long rifles to citizens 20 years old or younger,” Murdock said.
“If a person can fight for our country at the age of 18, then they are old enough to buy a rifle. Oklahoma’s gun policies should be set by the legislators the citizens elected to pass laws. Our Second Amendment rights are not for sale.”
S.B. 15 would prohibit any governmental entity from entering into a contract with a company for the purchase of goods or services unless the contract contains a written verification from the company that it does not have a practice, policy, guidance or directive that discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.
The bill would not apply to a company valued below $100,000 and has fewer than 10 employees.
Murdock’s bill can be considered after the Legislature convenes the 2023 session on February 6.
