Oklahoma State House Appropriations & Budget Chair Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, last week issued a statement remembering his friend and former Rep. William "Bill" Brewster, who passed away October 3 at his home in Marietta.
Brewster served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1983 to 1990 and for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1990 to 1997.
"Bill was a giant of a man, beloved by all, who had the interests of Oklahomans at heart," Wallace said.
"Whether supporting public school reform such as House Bill 1017 or energy policy on the national level, as well as many other policy issues, Bill was a true public servant, willing to sacrifice personally to achieve a better outcome for others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."
Wallace said he knew Brewster and his wife Suzie for 20 years and they were the first people to ask him to run for a seat in the state Legislature. It was Brewster's love for the outdoors and raising whitetail deer that helped cement their friendship, Wallace said.
Brewster most recently served on the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission, appointed by former Gov. Mary Fallin.
Bill Brewster lay in repose from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, in the Oklahoma State Capitol in the second-floor Rotunda. A short program was scheduled in remembrance. at 1 p.m. Visitation followed that evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flanagan Watts Funeral Home in Marietta. A celebration of his life was set for Friday, Oct. 7, at Crystal Rock Cathedral in Ardmore.
Bill Brewster is survived by his wife, Suzie; his daughter, Karel; and his grandson, Braxton Billy Kent Brewster.
