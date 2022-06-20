"Cindy Byrd's re-election bid as State Auditor & Inspector has been targeted by political action committees (PACs) where secret donors have earmarked around $1 million to use against her," according to a press release from the incumbent.
Byrd, a Republican, is seeking a second term in the statewide elected position.
In a statement, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, Byrd said that she knows why.
“I shut down the flow of taxpayer funds lining the pockets of corrupt people, so they’re coming after me,” she said.
Byrd noted that her opponent, Steven McQuillen, has not reported any money to or from his actual campaign.
“I believe that my opponent is a strawman in this race,” Byrd said.
Byrd asserted her belief that "most of the dark money against me is from the founders of Epic Schools in retaliation for my office’s audit" which identified use of taxpayer resources sent to the charter school organization for other than educational purposes.
Conservative writer and leader issues strong defense of Cindy Byrd
One conservative analyst who echoed the auditor's negative views on the message from the "dark money" group or groups is columnist Steve Fair, whose commentaries appear frequently at The Oklahoma City Sentinel, both print and online.
In his latest column, transmitted yesterday (Sunday, June 20) to newspapers, reporters, online news services, grass roots GOP activists and bloggers, Fair assailed the same mailings and other communications that Byrd criticized.
Fair wrote:
"In the past week, voters in Oklahoma received direct mail pieces from a candidate running for State Auditor and Inspector (SA&I).
In the mailer, the candidate claimed he was going to help stop illegal immigration and would help former President Trump build a border wall. Neither of those is within the jurisdiction/authority of the SA&I’s duties.
“Nothing less than deceitful, deplorable trash sent to mailboxes — all done by a political consulting firm owned/operated/managed by so-called Christian believers. Shame on them!
“The attack on current State Auditor Cindy Byrd reveals the sleazy, wicked, corrupt underbelly of politics in Oklahoma. Byrd has done a good job as State Auditor & Inspector (SA&I) and deserves a second term. She is not the only person to be the target of deceitful campaign material this cycle, but she is the most vulnerable for a statewide office that is critically important for the citizens of the Sooner state.”
In her release, Byrd asserted that the PAC messages are are lies aimed at Republican voters.
“Mr. McQuillen used to be a Democrat, and he does not have a pro-life rating from Oklahomans For Life,” Byrd said, referring to claims made on mailers deemed flase by many analysts.
“The PACs claim that Mr. McQuillen is a ‘proud supporter’ of President Trump, but he was a no-show at the polls in the 2020 Republican presidential primary election.”
She continued, “Additionally, Mr. McQuillen publicly acknowledged that $300,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Tulsa Public Schools under his watch.
“His response to the taxpayers was, ‘I couldn’t tell you how it happens.'”
Byrd asserted, “Likewise, every claim that the PACs have made against me also have been lies."
Byrd has recently called on McQuillen to join her in a public debate.
“Republican voters — all taxpayers — deserve to know what their candidates for state auditor believe and have done,” Byrd said.
“I ask Mr. McQuillen to join me in giving them that information and not hide behind false promises that PACs are making on his behalf.”
McQuillen, Byrd's opponent, is from Tulsa. He has, since 1998, worked as the fixed asset accounting manager in the Tulsa Public Schools district.
In her campaign press release, Byrd "noted that the PACs are promising that McQuillen — who declared bankruptcy two years ago and who cannot do government auditing on his own because he is not a CPA — will perform audits that the Auditor’s Office legally cannot do."
According to Byrd, her office also is being targeted by some of the same people who are targeting her re-election.
This spring, a lawsuit was entered against the Auditor’s Office trying to gain access to what she described as "privileged notes concerning the Epic Public Schools criminal investigation. This same lawyer, Geoffrey Long, is the designated filing agent for one of the PACs spreading the lies about Byrd and her record."
Taxpayers will pay the bill to defend against the litigation. Byrd calls the lawsuit "frivolous" and said in her release that "Republican voters will not be tricked."
The National State Auditors Association, recognized the audit with an award for "Excellence in Accountability for Forensic Audit."
Byrd's opponent Steven W. McQuillen, is from Tulsa. He has, since 1998, worked as the fixed asset accounting manager in the Tulsa Public Schools district.
No Democrats filed for the 2022 election, so GOP voters will decide the race in the June 28 primary.
Byrd’s Audits Have Impacted State Governance during Stitt Administration
As The Oklahoma City Sentinel reported in early June, the major audits from Byrd's agency in the past three-and-a-half years, her agency’s website documents, have included:
"Oklahoma Health Care Authority – Medicaid Eligibility
EPIC Charter Schools – Forensic Audit
Oklahoma State Department of Health – PPE (personal protective equipment) expenditures
Oklahoma Employment Security Comission – Fraudulent unemployment claims
"In the case of Medicaid eligibility examination, of some $5 billion in annual expenditures, her agency questioned $1.6 billion in expenses."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/in-the-light-of-day-state-auditor-byrd-says-those-that-use-your-money-should/article_7a132240-e77b-11ec-afc7-ab0ffd1d983e.html)
Her office described some $200 million of the Epic expendutures as "questionable."
Byrd said in a June speech to a primarily Republican audience that since that audit was presented to Governor Kevin Stitt, a dramatic shift in practices by the charter system's new governance body has taken place.
Oklahoma's elected chief executive, Stitt, has asked Byrd to audit of the entire State Department of Education budget, and she has accepted the assignment.
“I have real results, not empty promises from PACs,” Byrd said in her release, in which she noted that her office "has uncovered millions in fraud at public schools and now is auditing the state Department of Tourism’s Swadley’s contract" and has undertaken the Education Department project for Gov. Stitt.
No Democrats filed for the 2022 election, so GOP voters will decide the race in the June 28 primary.
Note: This story is drawn from a Byrd campaign press release, commentator Steve Fair's weekly column, references to two mailers and other communications supportive of her challenger, and prior reporting by Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
