Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector (SAI) Cindy Byrd on Tuesday (June 27) released the Federal Single Audit of expenditures made during Fiscal Year 2021 which includes pandemic funds.
This annual audit is a federally-mandated examination of how the State of Oklahoma spends federal grant money and whether the State complied with federal regulations.
The audit report covers a total of $14 billion dollars of expenditures which are audited through a federal formula provided by the federal government.
In her overview, Auditor Byrd noted, “The administration of federal grants requires specialized knowledge of federal laws and regulations, implementation guidelines, as well as monitoring and reporting requirements.”
The auditor is required to report “questioned costs” that fail to align with the objectives of the grant.
The federal government will review the reported questioned costs and determine if the State must repay mis-appropriated funds, Byrd said.
“Every federal grant comes with very strict requirements which the State of Oklahoma agrees to follow," said Auditor Byrd.
“Any person in charge of managing federal grants needs a certain level of proficiency because the compliance regulations are very complicated.”
Soon after a summary of the auditor’s findings was distributed to news organizations, including The City Sentinel, Kate Vesper issued this statement on behalf of the office of Governor Kevin Stitt:
“During the COVID pandemic, Governor Stitt had a duty to get federal relief funds to students and families in Oklahoma as quickly as possible and he responsibly accomplished just that.
“The State maintains its position that a negligent out-of-state vendor should be held accountable to recover the federal taxpayer dollars in question, and the auditor’s report further supports that is what ought to happen.”
Of the total of $14 billion her staff examined, a summary of findings in the auditor's report pointed to a total of $29,295,972 (i.e. almost $29.3 million) in federal questioned costs -- with $893,864 in state match.
