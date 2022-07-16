A few months ago, I had an extremely rewarding trip to Israel, and I wanted to share some thoughts and insight from the trip.
Israel is the most vibrant democracy in all of the Middle East and remains at the forefront of today’s battle for religious freedom. Israel must have America’s support if freedom is to have a chance to survive and flourish in the region and beyond. This is as important for the people of Israel as it is for the American people.
As a Christian, visiting Israel is always profound. As I walked through the streets of modern Israel, I felt as if I was watching the story of the Bible unfold before me. Visiting these holy sites deepens my spiritual connection and appreciation for God’s many miracles.
Sadly, the Israeli people have long been fighting against the continued aggression of Islamic extremists. Just a month prior to my visit, Israel was rocked by yet another wave of violent terrorist attacks. Islamic terrorists targeted Israel civilians who were simply trying to pray and fired rockets into Israeli neighborhoods.
While the continued fight between Israel and its hostile neighbors may seem distant to us here in America, it is an unyielding battle that has left thousands of innocent Israelis displaced, injured and killed.
During my visit, I had the honor of reconnecting with my good friend and President Trump’s Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. Ambassador Friedman was a key part of our team that opened America’s first embassy in Jerusalem and the recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
While the Democrats and mainstream media claimed that our actions to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the Golan Heights would lead to soaring tensions and renewed fighting, the opposite was true.
Instead, these actions led to a historic peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors with the signing of the Abraham Accords. The Abraham Accords put to rest decades of conflict between Israel and several Arab nations and ushered in a new era of Arab-Israeli relations.
Sadly, the remarkable success of our pro-Israel policies have been undone by the Biden Administration. Instead of viewing Israel as the free, exemplary democracy that it is, the radicals in this administration have characterized Israel as an oppressor and called into question America’s bond with the nation.
The result has been an all-time low in Israeli-American relations and a more dangerous Middle East. The Biden Administration’s anti-Israel rhetoric has encouraged radical Islamists and the Iranian regime to act more aggressively.
We must get back to strong policies that strengthen the bond between the United States and Israel and that put America’s interests first.
Note: Drawn from a recent email received from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, this commentary was adapted by Pat McGuigan for posting on The Oklahoma City Sentinel website.
