Oklahoma City – State Representative Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, gained the approval of Speaker of the House Mickey Dollens to examine what he deems “attempts to undermine the citizen-led ballot initiative petition process.”
Saying he plans to “create an opportunity for experts, stakeholders, and concerned citizens to come together and examine the importance and the need to protect the initiative petition process,” Dollens plans to hold an Interim Study this fall.
"The initiative petition process is a cornerstone of our democracy, enabling everyday citizens to change the law,” Rep. Dollens said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel by the House Democratic Caucus. “We must safeguard this process and ensure it remains accessible and fair for all Oklahomans."
In his comments for the release, Dollens maintained, ‘This process is under attacked in many states, including Oklahoma.”
"Our study aims to shed light on the current state of the initiative petition process, explore potential areas for improvement, and address the concerning trend of legislation that seeks to mute the voices of voters,” Rep. Dollens said.
“We must ensure that our democratic processes are preserved and strengthened.”
Dollens encouraged anyone with comments or questions about the study or initiative petitions to contact his office. Telephone: Phone: (405) 557-7371.
