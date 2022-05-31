Last week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 615.
According a press release from the communications staff of the Oklahoma Legislature, the new law requires "restrooms or changing rooms in Oklahoma public schools to be designated exclusively based on biological sex. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, a strong proponent against school indoctrination of Oklahoma’s students, said his legislation will further protect their rights when it comes to having privacy in school bathrooms."
An advocacy group speaking for "trans, Two Spirit, and gender diverse students" assailed the new law in a press release.
In a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, Sen. Bullard commented:
“I’m proud of the Legislature and governor for joining me in approving this common-sense legislation requiring all individuals to use the restrooms and changing rooms that line up with their biological sex. We must not allow the shrills of the far left to replace facts of biological science and irrefutable evidence.
"As John Adams said, ‘Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.’ The fact is there are only two sexes, male and female. Our kids deserve and demand privacy and protection; and in Oklahoma, they will now get it.”
According to the legislative staff narrative, the new law 'requires each public school and public charter school that serves students in pre-K through 12th grade to require every multiple occupancy restroom or changing room to be designated for the exclusive use of the male or female sex. It defines “sex” as the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on an individual’s original birth certificate. It requires each school to provide a reasonable accommodation - a single-occupancy restroom or changing area - to anyone who does not wish to comply with the requirement."
Bullard also said, “Each individual state oversees education as reserved by the 10th Amendment and our nation’s Constitution. We are responsible for protecting the freedom of all students, not just a few.
“How far have we slipped in our society when we are willing to fail our kids by coercing them into living in someone else’s fantasy. I am dedicated to removing all forms of indoctrination, including this one.”
Strenuously objecting to the legislation was Nicole McAfee, Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma. The organization's press release said "trans, Two Spirit, and gender diverse students" would be harmed by enactment of S.B. 615.
McAfee asserted, “This law is unconstitutional" and "a violation of Title IX of the Civil Rights Act. ..." McAfee added, "Trans and Two Spirit kids have always been here. They’ve used bathrooms and other facilities consistent with their gender, at school and everywhere else, without incident."
The press release narrative continued, "Trans and Two Spirit kids deserve the safety to imagine their future, whether that’s in or beyond Oklahoma. They deserve dignity and respect, at school and everywhere else." McAfee also said, "As the venue shifts away from the state legislature and to the state board of education and school boards across the state, we’ll shift our work to the fights on the ground."
She concluded, "We ask that stories covering this topic include information to access 2SLGBTQ+ affirming mental health support, such as Trans Lifeline (877-565-8860), the Trevor Project (call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678-678), and the LGBT Hotline (888-843-4564)."
State Representative Danny Williams, R-Seminole -- the principal House author of S.B. 615 -- asserted:
“Oklahomans across the state were concerned about the privacy of their children as a result of a lack of standard bathroom policies in each of our public schools.
"After numerous discussions, it became clear that legislative action was needed to clarify state statute. I appreciate everyone's work to pass Senate Bill 615 into law so we can protect each of our students."
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, co-authored the measure and filed a friendly amendment clarifying the bathroom school policies during legislative deliberation of the measure.
In comments sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. West said:
“The goal of this legislation is to make sure that our students are properly protected from situations that could cause them harm.
"I am concerned with protecting the safety, privacy and dignity of all children. My colleagues and I hear every day from parents who are concerned about school policies that affect their children. This gives teachers and administrators clear guidance on this issue and leaves the broader conversation of sexual or gender identity between a parent and their child, where it should be."
A leading conservative analyst, Jonathan Small of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA) praised the measure during legislative debate, saying in an email:
"In some public schools, even here in Oklahoma, girls are forced to share locker rooms and bathrooms with males who claim to be females. Parents who complain are told they're bigots.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives amended Senate Bill 615 to add a requirement that public schools protect girls from this ideological insanity."
State Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, contended in a press release during the debate process, "Senate Bill 615 hurts people. It hurts progress. It hurts Oklahoma.”
His colleague, State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, maintained, "S.B. 615 is not just a bad bill, it is a job killer.”
State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, in the House Democratic staff press release, said a law such as S.B. 615 "empowers bigotry and hatred for our youth."
The legislation, according to Rep. Turner, "fosters an environment where children do not feel safe."
On May 19, for final passage in the state House, S.B. 615 gained 69-14 support, with 17 legislators excused (not voting).
In the Oklahoma State Senate (also on May 19), S.B. 615 prevailed 38-7, with three members excused (not voting).
NOTE: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel prepared this report, drawing from vote analyses, legislative press releases, statements from activists, and other sources.
