Oklahoma City – After nearly four years as Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor, former state Representative Leslie Osborn faces a primary challenge from a current member of the Legislature, state Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy.
A third candidate, Robert Swinton, has sought the office before but was unsuccessful.
With a steady approach to advertising and promotion of her tenure, Osborn has many advantages against her GOP opponents.
At the start of the campaign season, after filing for political offices was completed, Osborn prevailed in a challenge to Roberts’ use of “The Patriot” as part of the name he wanted for his place on the ballot.
In a petition to the State Election Board, as reported in The Oklahoma City Sentinel, she pointed out "that Roberts has appeared on the ballot in seven successive elections as Kevin Sean Roberts or Sean Roberts." An AP story noted the board ruled "that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can't refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot."
In a recent newspaper advertisement, Commissioner Osborn said she was “working for solutions to workforce shortage and excessive regulations to diversify and grow the Oklahoma economy.”
She has support from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the public employees association, the state cattlemen’s association, the Oklahoma Building Trades Council, Tulsa FirePAC and the Oklahoma City Firefighters IAFF-Local 157.
Early this year, Osborn gave a focused insight on why Oklahoma’s service industry faces so many problems now. She pointed to available jobs within the cannabis industry that has emerged after legalization of medical marijuana.
A January 2022 story by Dale Denwalt, a reporter for The Oklahoman, covered aspects of the state workforce and competition for the limited pool of workers. As he reported, many analysts believe “dispensaries and other medical marijuana businesses compete with restaurants and other customer service-related jobs, thereby thinning the pool of applicants for each.”
In that story, Osborn estimated, as Denwalt reported, “some 45,000 people work in Oklahoma's cannabis industry, which has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Those workers, once drawn to the service industry, have gravitated toward jobs with cannabis businesses.
"So if they were making roughly $7 an hour (at a restaurant), it appeared that they're starting at least at a minimum of $12 to $14 in dispensaries and grow houses," she said. "So it's about double the pay that they were making. And 45,000 people out of one industry or one sector into another is a huge change."
The agency Osborn runs is responsibility for a diverse range of work-related issues and labor policy, including workplace safety, professional licensing (and advocacy for reform in licensing strictures), enforcement of wage and hour laws/regulations, elevator inspections, young workers, and other issues.
The agency has one of the smallest number of employees in Oklahoma government, but oversees unique aspects of state law.
The formal summary of ODOL's purpose is to watch out for the “welfare of the wage earner."
Osborn wants to stay on the job, and is asking for Republican support to get there. In an interview with Megan Prather of NonDoc.com, she commented, “It’s just a great agency. It’s one of the smallest agencies. It’s 80 employees, but almost everything we do is about safety for citizens and safety for the workforce.”
If none of the GOP candidates gets at least 50 percent support, the top two vote-getters will compete in the August 23 runoff.
In November, the victor will face Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty.
