October 15, 2022 – Oklahoma parents understand our future prosperity depends on the success of children, and the degree of success directly relates to quality education. Unfortunately, not all candidates for state superintendent connect those two dots — but Ryan Walters does. Walters is the only candidate for state superintendent who believes parents are the key to improving children's academic learning, not a constituency to be controlled. That’s why he deserves our vote in November.
Walters is a proud teacher. He’s one of the most passionate and impactful I have ever witnessed, and it’s no surprise he was a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
As Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, Walters has fought to empower parents with greater influence in their children’s education and fought to support good teachers in the classroom. On that front, he supported the creation of a program this year that will pay Oklahoma’s best teachers up to $100,000 annually. For too long, our best teachers have had to leave the classroom and become administrators to earn a six-figure income. That’s now changing thanks in part to Walters, and students and their teachers will both reap the benefit.
The core focus in education must be on the children served in the school system. Are those children being prepared for success? No. They are not. Ryan Walters understands that where others simply make excuses for substandard results, he has sought to change poor trajectories and improve outcomes.
Because parents understand their children’s needs best, Walters fought to give parents greater influence and authority regarding where children learn and what they are taught. That’s in stark contrast to other candidates for state superintendent this year.
Walters’ work has not gone unnoticed.
When the Southwest Ledger endorsed Walters, the paper noted, “In Walters, Oklahoma parents finally have a true partner. Oklahoma teachers have someone who will stand up for their interests — their direct interests. More importantly, rural Oklahomans finally have a partner who will represent their interests as vigorously as those of their urban contemporaries.”
(https://www.southwestledger.news/news/our-view-walters-best-choice-oklahoma-parents?fbclid=IwAR0Jo3E_5EvHTFNlSYhG9BVAEWyj0XZrDD4Y7I12e2VJh-Gv85EdzZ5QUoU )
Christy Rawlings, president of Women for Tulsa and managing partner of Prime Industrial Recruiters in Tulsa, also praised the educational focus of the Stitt administration, saying the governor and Ryan Walters understand that “support of family and citizen involvement in our schools is key to the future success of the students and in producing a qualified and credentialed workforce that Oklahoma needs to retain and attract job-creating businesses.”
For years, educational outcomes in Oklahoma have lagged well behind the outcomes of other states. That’s not because Oklahoma children are less capable than students in other states — contrary to what some status-quo defenders suggest — but is instead the result of a system with misplaced focus.
By electing Walters as state superintendent, Oklahomans can ensure our focus is children and their success. He is the only candidate who believes that parents should be the primary decision-makers and key drivers of school improvement. Parents deserve your support in November, and that means voting for Ryan Walters.
