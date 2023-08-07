Florida Governor and 2024 Republican candidate Ron DeSantis is out on the campaign trail and is expected to make a stop here in the Sooner State on Monday.
DeSantis will be attending a fundraising event with Governor Stitt in Oklahoma City.
Individual tickets for the VIP reception are $3,300, or $6,600 a pair.
It is the second fundraising stop in Oklahoma for him. He had a fundraiser in Tulsa in June.
Gov. Kevin Stitt was the first GOP governor to endorse the candidate. They hold many public policy perspectives in common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.