Former state Senator Josh Breecheen -- the Coalgate Republican seeking election in Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District – has solidified the backing of two major national organizations that have proven critical to success in federal elections in the state.
Recently, the National Right to Life Committee endorsed Brecheen for the open seat created by 2nd the incumbent’s decision to run for the U. S. Senate seat of retiring U. S. Senator Jim Inhofe. Tony Lauinger, long-time director of Oklahomans for Life, announced the endorsement in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations.
Lauinger’s comments to jounalists pointed out, “Josh Brecheen was a strong pro-life leader during his eight years in the Oklahoma state Senate, and his pro-life answers on National Right to Life’s candidate questionnaire affirm his deep-seated commitment to defending the lives of unborn children.”
Some weeks ago, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), described as “the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization,” endorsed Brecheen in the congressional election.
“Josh Brecheen is an entrepreneur who understands the values that are important to small business owners,” said Jerrod Shouse, NFIB Oklahoma State Director.
“He has been a consistent voice for small business during his time in the Oklahoma Senate, supporting policies that lowered taxes and decreased debt. If elected, his top priorities in Congress will be to help stabilize the economy and reduce regulations that negatively impact small businesses. Josh Brecheen will continue to fight for small business in Congress, and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”
“Josh Brecheen understands firsthand the challenges small business owners face,” said Sharon Sussin, NFIB Senior National Political Director.
“He will be a strong advocate of Main Street in Congress, and we are pleased to endorse.”
The release noted, “The endorsement is issued from NFIB FedPAC, NFIB’s political action committee. NFIB FedPAC is funded by voluntary contributions by NFIB members over and above their membership dues. Decisions made by the NFIB FedPAC are managed by a member-driven grassroots evaluation.”
NFIB has advocated on behalf of small and independent business owners for more than 75 years, both in Congress at the national level, and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB describes itself in promotional literature as “nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven.” The group is “ exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses.”
