This week, U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, and the Republican Study Committee released its annual alternative budget for fiscal year 2023.
The budget serves as a comprehensive blueprint for conservative governance and was produced by the Republican Study Committee (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force.
Rep. Hern currently is chairman of that task force.
The narrative of the press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, makes the case against the incumbent presidential administration, and his allies in Congress:
“Over the past two years, thanks to the Biden administration and House Democrats, federal spending has risen to historic levels, fueling the highest inflation in 40 years. Despite an unprecedented $30.5 trillion in national debt, the RSC’s ‘Blueprint to Save America,’ would balance the federal budget in just seven years, cut spending by $16.6 trillion over 10 years and reduce Americans’ taxes by $3.9 trillion, while increasing investments in our military by 5%.”
“House Democrats have failed to produce any kind of budget,” the press release stressed.
RSC Budget and Spending Task Force Chairman, Representative Hern, said: “A fiscally responsible budget isn’t just for conservatives – it’s for all Americans. The RSC budget prioritizes smart, common-sense policy to empower workers and save our country from a debt disaster. When Washington spends less, American families have more.”
A copy of the budget can be found here
A one-page summary of the budget is available here
And, statements of support from outside groups are gathered here:
RSC Chairman Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, said in the release: “The federal government has spent more at a faster rate over the past two years than at any point in history. It’s not a coincidence that Americans are worse off than they’ve been in years. Reckless spending has failed, and conservatives in Congress should take the opportunity to course correct, rein in spending and save America from a dire fiscal future.
“I’d like to thank the RSC Budget and Spending Task Force, its Chair Kevin Hern, and the over 80 RSC Members whose policy proposals were included in this years’ budget. Producing a plan to balance the budget gets more difficult each year and it is only possible because of their contributions.”
Attachments area
breaking
Representative Kevin Hern, Republican Study Committee release Fiscal Year 2023 Budget: “Blueprint to Save America”
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Representative Kevin Hern, Republican Study Committee release Fiscal Year 2023 Budget: “Blueprint to Save America”
- “Fix Our Jail 2022” proposal is on June 28 election ballot
- LifeShare makes U.S. history with use of perfusion technology
- Inflation Taking Toll on State Economy, Treasurer Randy McDaniel says
- Alo's choice of pro softball leagues shows sport's growth
- Hot inflation dims likelihood Fed can achieve 'soft landing'
- Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma Endorses Ryan Walters for Superintendent of Public Instruction
- For Father's Day, try a weeknight-easy spiced steak
Most Popular
Articles
- Representative Justin Humphrey Asks OU Athletic Director to Address Reports of Mandatory Participation in Student 'Unity March'
- 'Indian Hills Pow Wow Club' to host annual social gathering in late July
- Oklahoma Judge Denies U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Randy Grellner an opportunity to debate opponents
- March for Our Lives peace rally scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at Oklahoma State Capitol
- As Twentieth anniversary of historic U.S. .Supreme Court ruling in 'Watchtower v. Village of Stratton' nears, city residents reflect
- In the midst of a church scandal, Wade Burleson ‘channels’ Mike Schwartz – and Tom Coburn – and that’s a good thing
- Cherokee Nation Chief bans display of Oklahoma State Flag
- How to attract hummingbirds to your outdoor areas
- In the light of day, State Auditor Byrd says ‘those that use your money should be accountable to you’
- OPINION: James E. ‘Jimmy’ Stewart, a man of passion, gave of himself, loved his neighbor, and honored God
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.