McAllen, Texas -- Congressman Josh Brecheen participated in a House Homeland Security Committee field hearing in McAllen, Texas today (Wednesday, March 15) entitled, “Failure By Design: Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.”
Brecheen’s questions in the first part of the hearing can be viewed in this C-SPAN clip here:
(https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5062113/user-clip-congressman-brecheen-speaks-house-homeland-security-hearing-mcallen-tx-31523 )
Additional questions from the representative from Coalgate, Oklahoma, can be seen in this second C-SPAN clip, here:
(https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5062139/user-clip-congressman-brecheen-speaks-homeland-security-committee-hearing-mcallen-tx-31523-part )
Congressman Brecheen had the opportunity to ask U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz whether he disagreed with President Biden’s decision to shut down the construction of the wall in which he replied, “Yes, sir.”
From the bio sketch of Raul Ortiz:
“Chief Ortiz oversees domestic border security operations outside the Ports of Entry along our nation's borders, which includes more than 5,000 miles with Canada, nearly 2,000 miles with Mexico, hundreds of coastal miles, and our territories in the Caribbean. He proudly leads more than 20,000 Border Patrol Agents and Professional Staff across the country as they perform the homeland security mission.”
(https://www.cbp.gov/about/leadership-organization/executive-assistant-commissioners-offices/chief-united-states-border-patrol )
Congressman Brecheen also heard from Sheriff Brad Coe (Kinney County, Texas), Chris Cabrera (National Border Patrol Council Vice President), and Colonel Steven C. McCraw (Texas Department of Public Safety Director) who said that physical barriers are an “absolute necessity.”
The field hearing guided by the congressional majority is entitled: “Failure By Design: Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.”
According to a press release sent to The City Sentinel, the field hearing was intended " to examine the direct link between President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas’ reckless border policies and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border." The panel's session met at South Texas College, Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence (RCPSE) 3901 S. Cage Blvd. Pharr, Texas 78577
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story, combining materials from two press releases provided by the office of U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen, who represents Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District.
