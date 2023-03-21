featured breaking
Open Letter to the 118th Congress
From The Conservative Action Project posted by The City Sentinel, Oklahoma City
Note: The Conservative Action Project has released the following Open Letter to the 118th Congress. A copy of the letter and the list of those signing the letter was provided to The City Sentinel, a newspaper in Oklhaoma City.
March 17, 2023, Washington, DC. -- The United States has already reached its statutory debt limit. We commend the House Freedom Caucus for its Shrink Washington, Grow America framework that, as conditions for considering supporting a debt-ceiling increase, calls for significant cuts to current spending, long-term caps on future spending, and major policy changes and reforms to the wasteful, woke, and weaponized federal bureaucracy.
As you explore whether or not to increase the debt ceiling, we urge you to adhere to the following principles.
Negotiate. President Biden has asserted that he will not negotiate on the debt ceiling—that it must merely be increased an enormous amount without anything else in return. This is unconscionable, given the amount of debt we are already saddling onto future generations of Americans and the exorbitant and harmful level of interest payments with which current taxpayers are already burdened. Just as a bank would not repeatedly raise someone’s credit card limit without conditions, so too must Congress not continually raise the debt ceiling without commensurate spending reductions and reforms.
Fixed Dollar Amount. Some have suggested that the debt ceiling should be suspended—i.e., that there should be no debt ceiling for a certain period of time. This is also outrageous. Just as a bank would never eliminate a credit card limit for a customer who repeatedly reaches his or her credit limit, so too must Congress not be so irresponsible with the nation’s finances. Any negotiated increase in the debt ceiling must be a fixed dollar amount.
Now and the Future. Any negotiated increase in the debt ceiling must be accompanied by substantial reductions in federal spending now—in the current fiscal year—AND in each of the subsequent nine fiscal years, at a minimum. The spending reductions must be real (as opposed to accounting gimmicks) and very difficult to stop, once enacted into law.
Discretionary and Direct Spending. Any negotiated spending reductions to accompany a debt ceiling increase must come from both discretionary and direct (a.k.a. “mandatory”) spending accounts.
Defense. While any negotiated discretionary spending reductions should come from as many parts of the federal budget as possible, any cuts to outdated, harmfully bureaucratic, or “woke” spending in the Defense Department should, to the greatest extent possible, be transferred into national security accounts aimed at meeting the realities of the moment, such as repelling the growing threat of China.
Social Welfare Payments. While any negotiated direct spending reductions should come from as many so-called “entitlement” programs as possible — from Medicaid for non-poor people, to welfare without work, to long-term housing — we encourage you to avoid any reductions to American citizens’ Social Security benefits and Medicare benefits in this particular negotiation.
Proportional. Any negotiated increase in the debt ceiling must be proportional to the level and timing of the accompanying spending reductions. A large increase in the debt ceiling must not be paired with small, meaningless spending reductions or with spending reductions of any size that do not start in year one or substantially take effect in the first few years.
Freedom. Every dollar of federal spending is not the same as every other. We encourage you to focus on reducing spending on agencies, programs, and authorities that undermine the God-given freedoms and traditional values of the American people.
Structural Reforms. With or without any accompanying increase in the debt ceiling this year, you may also want to consider structural reforms to how the United States manages its debts and regulations, such as legislation to clarify that the United States Treasury will first and always pay the principal and interest on U.S. debt when the debt limit is reached, and legislation to require congressional approval for proposed regulations that would have an economic impact of at least $100 million.
Take Your Time. The supposed end-dates to the Treasury’s “extraordinary measures” upon reaching the debt limit seem to frequently line up with the starts of significant congressional recesses. Since this apparent trend is likely not a coincidence, Congress should take the time it needs to get this negotiation right, in accordance with the above principles, and not feel pressured to meet any fabricated deadlines driven by Wall-Street scare tactics.
Continuing on the federal government’s current fiscal trajectory would be cruel to the American people, including those not yet born. We hope you will realize and lean into the grandeur of this moment and work to implement fiscal solutions that are truly meaningful and lasting, so that the nation’s public debt does not keep increasing and that hitting the debt ceiling does not continue as a regular practice of the federal government.
Thank you for your consideration, and please let us know how we can help you in this great endeavor.
(Signed)
The Honorable Edwin Meese III, Attorney General, President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)
The Honorable Paul S. Teller, Ph.D., Executive Director, Advancing American Freedom
The Honorable Jim DeMint, Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute, Member, U.S/ Senate (South Carolina, 2005-2013)
David N. Bossie, President, Citizens United
The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr., Chief Domestic Advisor, President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)
David Bozell, President, ForAmerica
Star Parker, President & Founder, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)
The Honorable Becky Norton Dunlop, White House Advisor, President Ronald Reagan (1981-1985)
Lisa B. Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, American Legislative Exchange Council
Terry Schilling, President, American Principles Project
The Honorable Ken Cuccinelli, II, Senior Fellow, Center for Renewing America
L. Brent Bozell III, Founder and President, Media Research Center
Tom Jones, President, American Accountability Foundation
Chad Connelly, Founder and President, Faith Wins
Cleta Mitchell, Esq., Senior Legal Fellow, Conservative Partnership Institute
The Honorable Bob McEwen, U.S. House of Representatives, Former Member, Ohio
The Honorable Scott Walker, President, Young America’s Foundation
Darrel W. Johnson, CEO, Attic Corp
Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Corstet LLC
Kristen A. Ullman, President, Eagle Forum
Lee Beaman, CEO, Beaman Ventures
Nick Kerin, State Director, Pennsylvania. State Freedom Caucus Network
Judson Phillips, Founder, Tea Party Nation
Blake Bassham, Legislative Director, Georgia, State Freedom Caucus Network
Allen Hebert, Chairman, American-Chinese Fellowship of Houston
Art Ally, President, Timothy Partners, Ltd.
Richard A. Viguerie, Chairman, American Target Advertising
Melvin Adams, President, Noah Webster Educational Foundation
Sandy Rios, Director of Governmental Affairs, American Family Association
The Honorable James C. Miller III, Budget Director for President Reagan, 1985-1988
Tim Throckmorton, President, Lifepointe Ministries
Jessie Rubino, State Director, Wyoming, State Freedom Caucus Network
Saulius "Saul" Anuzis, President, 60 Plus Association
Kevin Freeman, Co-Founder, NSIC Institute
Connie Hair, State Director, Louisiana, State Freedom Caucus Network
Gerard Kassar, State Chairman, NYS Conservative Party
Tim Macy, Chairman, Gun Owners of America
C. Preston Noell III, President, Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.
William W. Pascoe, III, Our Man in Washington, Tea Party Patriots Action
Richard Hayes, Representative, State of Texas
Kay R. Daly, President, Coalition for a Fair Judiciary
Eric Georgatos, Executive Producer, americacanwetalk.org
Charles J. Cooper, Assistant Attorney General, President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988), Cooper & Kirk, PLLC
Rod D. Martin, Founder & CEO, Martin Capital, Inc.
Christina Murphy, Esq., President, The Martin Foundation
The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell, Chairman, Conservative Action Project, Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.
The Honorable Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council
Jenny Beth Martin, Chairman, Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund
William L. Walton, The Bill Walton Show, Resolute Protector Foundation
Ed Corrigan, Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project and President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute
The Honorable Morton C. Blackwell, President, The Leadership Institute
Marty Dannenfelser, Vice President for Government Relations and Coalitions, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)
Bob Carlstrom, President, AMAC Action
Thomas E. McClusky, Principal, Greenlight Strategies, LLC
Myron Ebell, Director, Center for Energy and Environment, Competitive Enterprise Institute
The Honorable Mary Vought, Executive Director, Senate Conservatives Fund
Lori Roman, President, ACRU Action Fund
Alfred S. Regnery, President, Republic Book Publishers
Scott T. Parkinson, Vice President for Government Affairs, Club for Growth
Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.), Executive Vice President, Family Research Council
Andrew Roth, President, State Freedom Caucus Network
Karen England, President, Capitol Resource Institute
Brigitte Gabriel, Chairman and CEO, ACT For America
Dr. Virginia Armstrong, National Chrm., Law & Worldview Program, Eagle Forum
The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr., Managing Editor, ConservativeHQ.com
Mallory Staples, Director, State Freedom Caucus Network
Collin Moseley, State Director, Illinois, State Freedom Caucus Network
Evan Newman, State Director, South Carolina, State Freedom Caucus Network
Lt. Col. Darin L. Gaub (ret.), Co-founder and National Spokesman, Restore Liberty
Sean Noble, President, American Encore
Craig Shirley, Reagan Biographer, Presidential Historian
Kelly M. Kullberg, Senior Fellow, American Association of Evangelicals (AAE)
David B. Kullberg, Executive Director, Christians for A Sound Economy (CASE)
Ron Pearson, Executive Director, Conservative Victory Fund
Seton Motley, President, Less Government
Elaine Donnelly, President, Center for Military Readiness
Tom DeWeese, President, American Policy Center
James L. Martin, Founder/Chairman, 60 Plus Association
The Honorable Gary L. Bauer, President, American Values
Paavo Ensio, Chairman, Universal Minerals Group
Susan Carleson Currer, Chairman/CEO, The Carleson Center for Welfare Reform
Mario Navarro da Costa, Director, Washington Bureau, Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.
Robert K. Fischer, Meeting Coordinator, Conservatives of Faith
The Honorable Peter J. Thomas, Chairman, The Conservative Caucus
Suanne Edmiston, State Director, Arizona, State Freedom Caucus Network
Joan Holt Lindsey, President, Lindsey Communications
Maria Nate, State Director, Idaho, State Freedom Caucus Network
Dr. Jerry A. Johnson, President (2013-2019), National Religious Broadcasters
Guillermo J. Aragon, Chief Strategy Officer, Martin Capital, Inc.
Lourdes Cosio, Campaign for the American Future
(All organizations listed for IDENTIFICATION purposes only)
