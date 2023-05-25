Chip Roy

Chip Roy, congressman from Texas

Introductory Note: The Conservative Action Project (CAP), based in Washington, D.C., provided this letter to The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City, and encouraged it be shared widely.

May 24, 2023

Dear Speaker McCarthy and Leader McConnell:

Congratulations fighting back against the economically catastrophic $5 trillion Biden spending and debt spree that imperils our nation’s economic and national security – both now and for decades to come.

The House-passed Limit, Save, Grow Act’ is not perfect – we would prefer to go back to the 2019 pre-COVID baseline of spending – but it is a good first step forward in restoring America’s financial stability and economic prosperity.

We also believe – as most House Republicans do – that the clear and present danger going forward is NOT that Congress fails to pass a debt ceiling extension before the supposed deadline (as President Biden is claiming), but rather that Congress raises the debt ceiling without critical controls on federal spending and debt.

As you negotiate with the White House and Senate Democrats, we wanted to let you know that we oppose any significant backsliding on the provisions of the House-passed bill. We strongly agree with the views reflected in the Memorandum of May 24, 2023 circulated by Congressman Chip Roy, and urge you to hold firm to each of these critical provisions:

* Reduce FY 2024 discretionary spending to FY 2022 levels and cap future spending at 1% growth to cut the deficit and rein in the federal bureaucracy.

* Repeal the grid-destroying tax credits for unreliable energy in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that will benefit rich liberals, corporations, and the CCP.

* Overturn Biden’s unfair, deficit increasing, and tuition increasing student loan bailout – which will cut the deficit by $400 billion this fiscal year.

* Rescind the $80 billion Democrats gave to the IRS to hire 87,000 agents that will target working- and middle-class taxpayers the most.

* Implement the REINS Act to end the abuse of executive power by empowering Congress to approve major regulations that cost Americans billions of dollars.

* Strengthen and establish work requirements for able bodied Americans who are receiving government assistance – just like President Biden supported.

* Reclaim billions in unobligated COVID spending – President Biden himself has signed legislation to end the COVID emergency.

The urgency of these reforms is only reinforced by the latest grim budget news showing that our budget deficit may again reach $2 trillion this year -- and the national debt is headed to $50 trillion within 10 years. Recent polling data shows that 60 percent of Americans support spending reductions as a condition for raising the debt ceiling with another 15 percent opposed to raising the debt ceiling altogether. We do not need to negotiate away these urgent reforms.

Conservatives and taxpayers across the country are behind you in this patriotic fight to avert a financial disaster and we are willing to help in any way we can. Hold the line.

Sincerely,

The Honorable Edwin Meese III, Attorney General, President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)

Stephen Moore, Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity

The Honorable Russ Vought, Director, Office of Management and Budget (2020-2021)

The Honorable Bob McEwen, Former member, U.S. House of Representatives, Ohio

The Honorable Mark Meadows, Senior Partner, Conservative Partnership Institute

Ed Corrigan, Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project and President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute

The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr., Chief Domestic Advisor, President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)

Chad Connelly, Founder and President, Faith Wins

Alfred S. Regnery, President, Republic Book Publishers

Thomas E. McClusky, Principal, Greenlight Strategies, LLC

Bob Carlstrom, President, AMAC Action

Scott T. Parkinson, Vice President for Government Affairs, Club for Growth

David Bozell, President, ForAmerica

Tom Jones, President, American Accountability Foundation

L. Brent Bozell III, Founder and President, Media Research Center

Cleta Mitchell, Senior Legal Fellow, Conservative Partnership Institute

Star Parker, Founder and President, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)

The Honorable James C. Miller III, Budget Director for President Reagan (1985-1988)

The Honorable Gary L. Bauer, President, American Values

Judson Phillips, Founder, Tea Party Nation

The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr., Managing Editor, ConservativeHQ.com

Craig Richardson, President, Energy & Environment Legal Institute (E&E Legal)

Michelle Easton, President, Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women

Brigitte Gabriel, Chairman and CEO, ACT For America

Cameron Sholty, Executive Director, Heartland Impact

Rod D. Martin, Founder and CEO, Martin Capital, Inc.

Christina Murphy, Esq., President, The Martin Foundation

Richard Norman, Founder and President, The Richard Norman Company

Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, TheTruthCentral.com

Joan Holt Lindsey, President, Lindsey Communications

Suanne Edmiston, State Director, Arizona, State Freedom Caucus Network

The Honorable Joe White, Member (District 40), South Carolina House of Representatives

Kevin Freeman, Founder, NSIC Institute

Seton Motley, President, Less Government

The Honorable Josiah Magnuson. Member (District 38). South Carolina House of Representatives

The Honorable Alan Morgan, Member (District 18), South Carolina House of Representatives

G. Eric Georgatos, Executive Producer, America Can We Talk?

Jack Park, Conservative Activist and Donor

Nick Kerin. State Director, Pennsylvania. State Freedom Caucus Network

The Honorable April Cromer, Member (District 6). South Carolina House of Representatives

Sheryl Kaufman, Corporate Chief Economist, Retired. Phillips Petroleum Company

Richard G. Scurry, VP, Development, 14ALL.US

Jordan Mason, State Director, South Dakota, State Freedom Caucus Network

Augusta Petrone, Iowa Co-Chair. Reagan/Bush '84

The Honorable Jed Davis, Member (District 75), Illinois General Assembly

Elaine Donnelly, President, Center for Military Readiness

Robert K. Fischer, Meeting Coordinator, Conservatives of Faith

The Honorable Joe Hamm, Member (District 84), Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Thomas Pyle, President, American Energy Alliance

The Honorable Rachel Jones, Member (District 17), Arizona House of Representatives

The Honorable Blaine Wilhour, Member (District 107), Illinois General Assembly

Saulius "Saul" AnuzisPresident, 60 Plus Association

The Honorable Tammy Nichols, Member (District 10), Idaho State Senate

The Honorable Alan Seabaugh, Member (Disctrict 5), Louisiana House of Representatives, Chairman, Louisiana Freedom Caucus

Mallory Staples, State Director, Georgia. State Freedom Caucus Network

The Honorable Steve Hopkins, Member (District 7), Mississippi House of Representatives

The Honorable Mike Kingsley. Member (District 6), Idaho House of Representatives

The Honorable Jane Gillette, Member (District 64), Montana House of Representatives

The Honorable Laurin Hendrix, Member (District 14), Arizona House of Representatives

The Honorable Justin Heap, Member (District 10), Arizona House of Representatives

The Honorable Justine Wadsack, Member (District 17). Arizona State Senate

Edward Regan. Retired Resource Manager, RY Timber, Inc.

The Honorable Joseph Chaplik. Member (District 3), Arizona House of Representatives

The Honorable Steven Galloway, Member (District 24). Montana House of Representatives

The Honorble Cory McGarr. Member (District 17), Arizona House of Representatives

The Honorable Dave Zimmerman, Member (District 99), Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Tim LeFever, Chairman, Capitol Resource Institute

Ron Staley, President, Great Falls Pachyderm Club

The Honorable Kathy L. Rapp, Member (District 65), Pennsylvania House of Representatives

The Honorable Leslie Rossi, Member (District 59), Pennsylvania House of Representatives

 

The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell, Chairman, Conservative Action Project, Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.

 

William L. Walton, The Bill Walton Show, Resolute Protector Foundation

The Honorable Jim DeMint, Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute. Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)

The Honorable Paul S. Teller, Ph.D., Executive Director, Advancing American Freedom

The Honorable Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council

Jenny Beth Martin, Chairman, Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund

Myron Ebell, Director, Center for Energy and Environment, Competitive Enterprise Institute

Andy Roth, President, State Freedom Caucus Network

Lori Roman, President, ACRU Action Fund

The Honorable Becky Norton Dunlop, White House Advisor, President Ronald Reagan (1981-1985)

The Honorable David McIntosh, President, Club for Growth

Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq., President and CEO, First Liberty Institute

Mike Berry, General Counsel and Director of External Affairs, First Liberty Institute

Wesley Denton, Chief Operating Officer, Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)

Ginni Thomas, President, Liberty Consulting

David N. Bossie, President, Citizens United

Marty Dannenfelser, Vice President for Government Relations and Coalitions, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)

The Honorable Jim Gilmore, 68th Governor of Virginia

Walker Wildmon, CEO, AFA Action

Tim Macy, Chairman, Gun Owners of America

Melissa Ortiz, Senior Advisor, Able Americans

James L. Martin, Founder/Chairman, 60 Plus Association

Frank Lasee, President, Truth In Energy And Climate

James Taylor, President, The Heartland Institute

Guillermo J. Aragon, Chief Strategy Officer, Martin Capital, Inc.

Lourdes Cosio, Campaign for the American Future

Kristen A. Ullman, President, Eagle Forum

Darrel W. Johnson, CEO and Owner, Attic Corporation

Evan Newman, State Director, South Carolina, State Freedom Caucus Network

Collin Moseley, State Director, Illinois, State Freedom Caucus Network

The Honorable Louis F. Terhar, Ohio State Senator (ret.)

The Honorable Jordan Pace, Member (District 117), South Carolina House of Representatives

The Honorable Austin Smith, Member (District 29), Arizona House of Representatives

Maria Nate, State Director, Idaho, State Freedom Caucus Network

Tom DeWeese, President, American Policy Center

Steven Utroska, State Director, Mississippi, State Freedom Caucus Network

The Honorable Jay Kilmartin, Member (District 85), South Carolina House of Representatives

Mike Stenhouse, CEO, RI Center for Freedom & Prosperity

Ron Armstrong, President, Stand Up Michigan, Inc

The Honorable Anthony T. Kern, Member (District 27), Arizona State Senate

Mario Navarro da Costa, Director, Washington Bureau, Tradition, Family, Property

Jessie Rubino, State Director, Wyoming, State Freedom Caucus Network

Lee Beaman, CEO, Beaman Ventures

Darin Gaub, Co-Founder and National Spokesman, Restore Liberty

The Honorable Brad Halbrook, Member (District 102), Illionois General Assembly

The Honorable Chris Miller, Member (District 110), Illinois General Assembly, Chairman, Illinois Freedom Caucus

Kay R. Daly, President, Coalition for a Fair Judiciary

The Honorable Jake Hoffman, Member (District 18), Arizona State Senate

The Honorable Jacqueline Parker, Member (District 15), Arizona House of Representatives

The Honorable Adam Niemerg, Member (District 109), Illinois General Assembly

The Honorable Brian Lenney, Member (District 13), Idaho State Senate

The Honorable Joel Bomgar, Member (District 58), Mississippi House of Representatives

The Honorable Barbara Parker, Member (District 10), Arizona House of Representatives

Connie Hair, State Director, Louisiana, State Freedom Caucus Network

Richard Manning, President, Americans for Limited Government

Penna Dexter, Co-Host, Point of View Radio

The Honorable Tina L. Mulally, Member (District 35), South Dakota House of Representative

The Honorable Jacyn Gallagher, Member (District 9), Idaho House of Representatives

The Honorable Aaron Aylward, Member (District 6), South Dakota House of Representatives

The Honorable Rob Harris, Member (District 36), South Carolina House of Representatives

The Honorable Tina Lambert, Member (District 23), Idaho House of Representatives

The Honorable Joanne Stehr, Member (District 107), Pennsylvania House of Representatives

The Honorable Tony Wisniewski, Member (District 3), Idaho House of Representatives

The Honorable Charlice Byrd, Member (District 20), Georgia House of Representatives

The Honorable David Friess, Member (District 116), Illinois General Assembly

The Honorable Heather Scott, Member (District 1), Idaho House of Representatives

The Honorable Phil Hart, Member (District 2), Idaho State Senate

Willes K. Lee, Board of Directors, National Rifle Association

The Honorable Dan Eubanks, Member (District 25), Mississippi House of Representative

 

Linda Baxter

Ken Baxter

John Hurst

(All organizations listed for IDENTIFICATION purposes only)

Notes and Disclosure: The Conservative Action Project (CAP) was founded in 2008 by many conservative leaders with former Attorney General Edwin Meese III serving as the Founding Chairman. CAP is currently chaired by the Hon. J. Kenneth Blackwell and is designed to facilitate conservative leaders working together on behalf of common goals. Participants include the CEOs of over 100 organizations representing all major elements of the conservative movement-economic, social and national security, mailing address: Conservative Action Project | 444 North Capitol Street, NW, Suite 830, Washington, DC 20001. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper worked with many of those listed above during his decade in the nation's capital, working as a journalist, legal policy analyst and author of books such as The Politics of Direct Democracy and Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork (with Dawn M. Weyrich). The letter has been lightly edited, including adding some identifying information. McGuigan prepared for posting.

 
 

