Introductory Note: The Conservative Action Project (CAP), based in Washington, D.C., provided this letter to The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City, and encouraged it be shared widely.
May 24, 2023
Dear Speaker McCarthy and Leader McConnell:
Congratulations fighting back against the economically catastrophic $5 trillion Biden spending and debt spree that imperils our nation’s economic and national security – both now and for decades to come.
The House-passed ‘Limit, Save, Grow Act’ is not perfect – we would prefer to go back to the 2019 pre-COVID baseline of spending – but it is a good first step forward in restoring America’s financial stability and economic prosperity.
We also believe – as most House Republicans do – that the clear and present danger going forward is NOT that Congress fails to pass a debt ceiling extension before the supposed deadline (as President Biden is claiming), but rather that Congress raises the debt ceiling without critical controls on federal spending and debt.
As you negotiate with the White House and Senate Democrats, we wanted to let you know that we oppose any significant backsliding on the provisions of the House-passed bill. We strongly agree with the views reflected in the Memorandum of May 24, 2023 circulated by Congressman Chip Roy, and urge you to hold firm to each of these critical provisions:
* Reduce FY 2024 discretionary spending to FY 2022 levels and cap future spending at 1% growth to cut the deficit and rein in the federal bureaucracy.
* Repeal the grid-destroying tax credits for unreliable energy in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that will benefit rich liberals, corporations, and the CCP.
* Overturn Biden’s unfair, deficit increasing, and tuition increasing student loan bailout – which will cut the deficit by $400 billion this fiscal year.
* Rescind the $80 billion Democrats gave to the IRS to hire 87,000 agents that will target working- and middle-class taxpayers the most.
* Implement the REINS Act to end the abuse of executive power by empowering Congress to approve major regulations that cost Americans billions of dollars.
* Strengthen and establish work requirements for able bodied Americans who are receiving government assistance – just like President Biden supported.
* Reclaim billions in unobligated COVID spending – President Biden himself has signed legislation to end the COVID emergency.
The urgency of these reforms is only reinforced by the latest grim budget news showing that our budget deficit may again reach $2 trillion this year -- and the national debt is headed to $50 trillion within 10 years. Recent polling data shows that 60 percent of Americans support spending reductions as a condition for raising the debt ceiling with another 15 percent opposed to raising the debt ceiling altogether. We do not need to negotiate away these urgent reforms.
Conservatives and taxpayers across the country are behind you in this patriotic fight to avert a financial disaster and we are willing to help in any way we can. Hold the line.
Sincerely,
The Honorable Edwin Meese III, Attorney General, President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)
Stephen Moore, Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity
The Honorable Russ Vought, Director, Office of Management and Budget (2020-2021)
The Honorable Bob McEwen, Former member, U.S. House of Representatives, Ohio
The Honorable Mark Meadows, Senior Partner, Conservative Partnership Institute
Ed Corrigan, Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project and President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute
The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr., Chief Domestic Advisor, President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)
Chad Connelly, Founder and President, Faith Wins
Alfred S. Regnery, President, Republic Book Publishers
Thomas E. McClusky, Principal, Greenlight Strategies, LLC
Bob Carlstrom, President, AMAC Action
Scott T. Parkinson, Vice President for Government Affairs, Club for Growth
David Bozell, President, ForAmerica
Tom Jones, President, American Accountability Foundation
L. Brent Bozell III, Founder and President, Media Research Center
Cleta Mitchell, Senior Legal Fellow, Conservative Partnership Institute
Star Parker, Founder and President, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)
The Honorable James C. Miller III, Budget Director for President Reagan (1985-1988)
The Honorable Gary L. Bauer, President, American Values
Judson Phillips, Founder, Tea Party Nation
The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr., Managing Editor, ConservativeHQ.com
Craig Richardson, President, Energy & Environment Legal Institute (E&E Legal)
Michelle Easton, President, Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women
Brigitte Gabriel, Chairman and CEO, ACT For America
Cameron Sholty, Executive Director, Heartland Impact
Rod D. Martin, Founder and CEO, Martin Capital, Inc.
Christina Murphy, Esq., President, The Martin Foundation
Richard Norman, Founder and President, The Richard Norman Company
Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, TheTruthCentral.com
Joan Holt Lindsey, President, Lindsey Communications
Suanne Edmiston, State Director, Arizona, State Freedom Caucus Network
The Honorable Joe White, Member (District 40), South Carolina House of Representatives
Kevin Freeman, Founder, NSIC Institute
Seton Motley, President, Less Government
The Honorable Josiah Magnuson. Member (District 38). South Carolina House of Representatives
The Honorable Alan Morgan, Member (District 18), South Carolina House of Representatives
G. Eric Georgatos, Executive Producer, America Can We Talk?
Jack Park, Conservative Activist and Donor
Nick Kerin. State Director, Pennsylvania. State Freedom Caucus Network
The Honorable April Cromer, Member (District 6). South Carolina House of Representatives
Sheryl Kaufman, Corporate Chief Economist, Retired. Phillips Petroleum Company
Richard G. Scurry, VP, Development, 14ALL.US
Jordan Mason, State Director, South Dakota, State Freedom Caucus Network
Augusta Petrone, Iowa Co-Chair. Reagan/Bush '84
The Honorable Jed Davis, Member (District 75), Illinois General Assembly
Elaine Donnelly, President, Center for Military Readiness
Robert K. Fischer, Meeting Coordinator, Conservatives of Faith
The Honorable Joe Hamm, Member (District 84), Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Thomas Pyle, President, American Energy Alliance
The Honorable Rachel Jones, Member (District 17), Arizona House of Representatives
The Honorable Blaine Wilhour, Member (District 107), Illinois General Assembly
Saulius "Saul" AnuzisPresident, 60 Plus Association
The Honorable Tammy Nichols, Member (District 10), Idaho State Senate
The Honorable Alan Seabaugh, Member (Disctrict 5), Louisiana House of Representatives, Chairman, Louisiana Freedom Caucus
Mallory Staples, State Director, Georgia. State Freedom Caucus Network
The Honorable Steve Hopkins, Member (District 7), Mississippi House of Representatives
The Honorable Mike Kingsley. Member (District 6), Idaho House of Representatives
The Honorable Jane Gillette, Member (District 64), Montana House of Representatives
The Honorable Laurin Hendrix, Member (District 14), Arizona House of Representatives
The Honorable Justin Heap, Member (District 10), Arizona House of Representatives
The Honorable Justine Wadsack, Member (District 17). Arizona State Senate
Edward Regan. Retired Resource Manager, RY Timber, Inc.
The Honorable Joseph Chaplik. Member (District 3), Arizona House of Representatives
The Honorable Steven Galloway, Member (District 24). Montana House of Representatives
The Honorble Cory McGarr. Member (District 17), Arizona House of Representatives
The Honorable Dave Zimmerman, Member (District 99), Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Tim LeFever, Chairman, Capitol Resource Institute
Ron Staley, President, Great Falls Pachyderm Club
The Honorable Kathy L. Rapp, Member (District 65), Pennsylvania House of Representatives
The Honorable Leslie Rossi, Member (District 59), Pennsylvania House of Representatives
The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell, Chairman, Conservative Action Project, Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.
William L. Walton, The Bill Walton Show, Resolute Protector Foundation
The Honorable Jim DeMint, Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute. Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)
The Honorable Paul S. Teller, Ph.D., Executive Director, Advancing American Freedom
The Honorable Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council
Jenny Beth Martin, Chairman, Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund
Myron Ebell, Director, Center for Energy and Environment, Competitive Enterprise Institute
Andy Roth, President, State Freedom Caucus Network
Lori Roman, President, ACRU Action Fund
The Honorable Becky Norton Dunlop, White House Advisor, President Ronald Reagan (1981-1985)
The Honorable David McIntosh, President, Club for Growth
Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq., President and CEO, First Liberty Institute
Mike Berry, General Counsel and Director of External Affairs, First Liberty Institute
Wesley Denton, Chief Operating Officer, Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)
Ginni Thomas, President, Liberty Consulting
David N. Bossie, President, Citizens United
Marty Dannenfelser, Vice President for Government Relations and Coalitions, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)
The Honorable Jim Gilmore, 68th Governor of Virginia
Walker Wildmon, CEO, AFA Action
Tim Macy, Chairman, Gun Owners of America
Melissa Ortiz, Senior Advisor, Able Americans
James L. Martin, Founder/Chairman, 60 Plus Association
Frank Lasee, President, Truth In Energy And Climate
James Taylor, President, The Heartland Institute
Guillermo J. Aragon, Chief Strategy Officer, Martin Capital, Inc.
Lourdes Cosio, Campaign for the American Future
Kristen A. Ullman, President, Eagle Forum
Darrel W. Johnson, CEO and Owner, Attic Corporation
Evan Newman, State Director, South Carolina, State Freedom Caucus Network
Collin Moseley, State Director, Illinois, State Freedom Caucus Network
The Honorable Louis F. Terhar, Ohio State Senator (ret.)
The Honorable Jordan Pace, Member (District 117), South Carolina House of Representatives
The Honorable Austin Smith, Member (District 29), Arizona House of Representatives
Maria Nate, State Director, Idaho, State Freedom Caucus Network
Tom DeWeese, President, American Policy Center
Steven Utroska, State Director, Mississippi, State Freedom Caucus Network
The Honorable Jay Kilmartin, Member (District 85), South Carolina House of Representatives
Mike Stenhouse, CEO, RI Center for Freedom & Prosperity
Ron Armstrong, President, Stand Up Michigan, Inc
The Honorable Anthony T. Kern, Member (District 27), Arizona State Senate
Mario Navarro da Costa, Director, Washington Bureau, Tradition, Family, Property
Jessie Rubino, State Director, Wyoming, State Freedom Caucus Network
Lee Beaman, CEO, Beaman Ventures
Darin Gaub, Co-Founder and National Spokesman, Restore Liberty
The Honorable Brad Halbrook, Member (District 102), Illionois General Assembly
The Honorable Chris Miller, Member (District 110), Illinois General Assembly, Chairman, Illinois Freedom Caucus
Kay R. Daly, President, Coalition for a Fair Judiciary
The Honorable Jake Hoffman, Member (District 18), Arizona State Senate
The Honorable Jacqueline Parker, Member (District 15), Arizona House of Representatives
The Honorable Adam Niemerg, Member (District 109), Illinois General Assembly
The Honorable Brian Lenney, Member (District 13), Idaho State Senate
The Honorable Joel Bomgar, Member (District 58), Mississippi House of Representatives
The Honorable Barbara Parker, Member (District 10), Arizona House of Representatives
Connie Hair, State Director, Louisiana, State Freedom Caucus Network
Richard Manning, President, Americans for Limited Government
Penna Dexter, Co-Host, Point of View Radio
The Honorable Tina L. Mulally, Member (District 35), South Dakota House of Representative
The Honorable Jacyn Gallagher, Member (District 9), Idaho House of Representatives
The Honorable Aaron Aylward, Member (District 6), South Dakota House of Representatives
The Honorable Rob Harris, Member (District 36), South Carolina House of Representatives
The Honorable Tina Lambert, Member (District 23), Idaho House of Representatives
The Honorable Joanne Stehr, Member (District 107), Pennsylvania House of Representatives
The Honorable Tony Wisniewski, Member (District 3), Idaho House of Representatives
The Honorable Charlice Byrd, Member (District 20), Georgia House of Representatives
The Honorable David Friess, Member (District 116), Illinois General Assembly
The Honorable Heather Scott, Member (District 1), Idaho House of Representatives
The Honorable Phil Hart, Member (District 2), Idaho State Senate
Willes K. Lee, Board of Directors, National Rifle Association
The Honorable Dan Eubanks, Member (District 25), Mississippi House of Representative
Linda Baxter
Ken Baxter
John Hurst
(All organizations listed for IDENTIFICATION purposes only)
Notes and Disclosure: The Conservative Action Project (CAP) was founded in 2008 by many conservative leaders with former Attorney General Edwin Meese III serving as the Founding Chairman. CAP is currently chaired by the Hon. J. Kenneth Blackwell and is designed to facilitate conservative leaders working together on behalf of common goals. Participants include the CEOs of over 100 organizations representing all major elements of the conservative movement-economic, social and national security, mailing address: Conservative Action Project | 444 North Capitol Street, NW, Suite 830, Washington, DC 20001. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper worked with many of those listed above during his decade in the nation's capital, working as a journalist, legal policy analyst and author of books such as The Politics of Direct Democracy and Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork (with Dawn M. Weyrich). The letter has been lightly edited, including adding some identifying information. McGuigan prepared for posting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.