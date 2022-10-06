Oklahoma City, October 5, 2022 –- On the one-year anniversary of his visit to the southern border, Governor Kevin Stitt called out President Biden for his lack of leadership and blatant disregard of the crisis created by his administration’s open border policies.
“One year ago today, I joined nine other Republican governors to visit our southern border to view the crisis firsthand, which President Biden has yet to do,” said Governor Stitt.
“This administration has not only refused to act, they refuse to acknowledge the crisis they’ve created. Meanwhile fentanyl has been pouring into our nation, including into Oklahoma communities, killing thousands and becoming the leading cause of overdose death. The president’s lack of leadership to secure our border and keep Americans and Oklahomans safe is indefensible.”
According to a press release from Stitt's office, "Since President Biden took office, more than 3.4 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended at our southern border and it’s reported to cost the taxpayers over $20 billion each year."
(https://www.foxnews.com/politics/illegal-immigrants-entered-us-biden-took-office-cost-taxpayers-20-billion-year-analysis)
On September 20, 2021, Governor Stitt sent a letter with 25 Republican governors to President Biden asking that he meet on the border crisis within 15 days. To this day, the letter has never received a response from the White House.
(https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/572984-dozens-of-republican-governors-call-for-meeting-with-biden-on-border/)
On April 19, 2022, Governor Stitt joined 25 other Republican governors to form the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combatting human smuggling, and interdicting the transportation of drugs into our states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.