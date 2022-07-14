Oklahoma City – State Senator Mark Allen, chairman of the Oklahoma Sportsman Caucus and member of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation executive council, said he has grave concerns regarding the introduction of House Resolution 8167 in the U.S. House of Representatives. The resolution would repeal the landmark Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which Allen said has been a critical measure to fund wildlife conservation efforts across the state and nation.
H.R. 8167 would remove the excise taxes on sporting and fishing equipment like firearms, ammunition, bows and arrows. The taxes from these purchases have been used as the lead funding source for wildlife conservation in the United States.
“The Pittman-Robertson Act was crucial to creating a stable funding source for wildlife conservation, and these are dollars our state relies heavily upon,” said Allen, R-Spiro. “For every dollar invested into conservation by the state, we receive $3 from the federal government based on revenue collected from the purchase of sportsmen’s equipment. These are funding sources we simply cannot afford to lose.”
H.R. 8167 was introduced in June and is awaiting a hearing in committee. If the measure becomes law, Allen said it would devastate the funding sources for wildlife conservation and he encourages all Oklahoma outdoorsmen and women to contact their congressional representative and ask for a ‘no’ vote.
“We must engage our federal delegation and let them know how important these funding sources are to ensure Oklahoma’s outdoor fishing, hunting and other sportsman activities and industry are preserved for years to come,” Allen said.
Attachments area
breaking
On behalf of Sportman’s Caucus, Senator Mark Allen shares concerns regarding U.S. House Resolution 8167
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- On behalf of Sportman’s Caucus, Senator Mark Allen shares concerns regarding U.S. House Resolution 8167
- OSBI launches probe into Commissioners of the Land Office
- Calvey, Gieger still headed to runoff after Oklahoma recount
- Oklahoma County jail inmate dies after fight with a cellmate
- US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
- Court defied threats, preserved rule of law
- The Reality of Biden’s Economy – Commentary
- Joy Harjo picture book 'Remember' to come out next year
Most Popular
Articles
- Where is my husband, Richard?
- Oklahoma U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice Applauds Reversal of Roe vs. Wade
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt forms HELP Task Force to advance assistance for both ‘the unborn and mothers’
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt answers call for help from school board members, asks for special audit of Tulsa Public Schools
- Shawnee’s 5th annual Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest takes off Aug. 12
- Myles Davidson and Amy Alexander race toward the August 23 runoff – but only Davidson has filed an ethics (campaign finance) report
- “Fresh stART” July 15 exhibit to feature work by artists experiencing homelessness
- Oilfield worker killed in Oklahoma oil rig accident
- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern of Tulsa provides district work wrap-up
- Rainbow Fleet announces new Hispanic outreach coordinator
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.