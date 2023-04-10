Politico, a political newspaper based in Virginia, was founded in 2007 by Robert Allbritton.
Allbritton, a Texan, sold Politico to a German publishing company for $1 billion in cash in 2021. Politico leans left of center (meaning liberal), but their coverage of politics is followed by people on both sides of the aisle.
On Saturday, Politico columnist Steven Shephard wrote Republicans were losing races because more than 50% of America supports abortion. Shephard claims 60% of voters support legal abortions in most cases. He says only one-third of American voters want abortion to be entirely or mostly illegal. Citing last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Shephard concludes the GOP lost because the youth vote is not pro-life.
He says Rs will continue to lose if the Party doesn’t, “find a message that puts the Party more in line with the median voter.”
Three observations:
First, standing up for what is right is more important than winning political races.
Shephard may be correct about Republicans losing the youth vote. Because there is a moral decline in America, interest in spiritual things is down across the board, especially among the young. Abortion is a Biblical and political issue that polarizes.
Polarization makes GOP political operatives nervous and puts their livelihood in jeopardy. Their response is to :rebrand/relabel” the message by toning down a strong pro-life stance by candidates.
Sadly, for most politicians ‘standing on principle’ is just a campaign slogan. All too often, candidates are recruited based on their marketability, not their ability. Political consultants want a candidate as pliable as wax to be molded into effigies that can get elected. Once elected, those ignorant and uninformed droids get schooled by special interests on how to vote and behave. If they play the game- they get funded for reelection. If they don’t play the game, they are abandoned and another golem is enlisted.
Until voters start paying attention all the time and not just a month before an election, the cycle will continue.
Second, life begins at conception.
Even most liberals concede that fact, but even if they don’t believe it, it is still true. God said He gives life. He is the Creator. In America, a person has a right to believe otherwise, but it doesn’t the change facts.
God is the Creator and man is His creation. Legalizing abortion puts man in direct conflict with what God has said.
Former President Ronald Reagan wisely said, “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
Third, America has too much emphasis on relevance or not enough on reverence.
The familiarity of basic Bible truths is at an all-time low. Modern day churches, Christians, and parents have abandoned the message of the Gospel for a pertinent gist, which has resulted in a dearth of truth.
Emphasis on self-fulfillment has created a society of narcissistic people who are self-centered, arrogant and have no empathy or consideration for others. Because they believe there is no absolute truth, they are on a continual journey for admiration. They look at those who believe the Bible as unlearned, unscientific boobs, sitting on a tree stump picking their teeth. They fail to see they are the unenlightened.
May God open their eyes.
Shephard concludes his column by saying Democrats need to be careful expanding abortion. He says the Party who ‘moderates’ their position on abortion will likely win elections in the future, by attracting the youth vote.
If the GOP weakens their position on life in the womb, they will lose a huge percentage of the base and cease to be the Republican Party. That will guarantee its defeat.
Note: Steve Fair is Chairman of the Republican Party in the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma. Steve’s conservative commentaries appear from time to time in The City Sentinel print edition, and online at city-sentinel.com. Contact Steve by email at okgop@aol.com. His blog is stevefair.blogspot.com.
