Oklahoma City – As pointed out in a previous story, James Taylor is making his fourth attempt to wrest away from incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Cole the Republican Party nomination in Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District.
In an encounter several years ago, Taylor told Cole, “your voting record is open season.” As he relates it Cole responded, "Absolutely, it is public record."
In the campaigns since then – leading up to the Tuesday, June 28 primary election, he says, "with Cole's permission, I am going to talk about his voting record. Several people have come up to me afterwards thanking me for my approach. Here is some of what is working.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/if-at-first-you-don-t-succeed-try-again-james-taylor-seeks-oklahoma-s-fourth/article_8fd411ba-e5b0-11ec-89ab-87e50f230a97.html )
The Oklahoma City Sentinel asked Dr. Taylor, who is pastor of Norman’s Christ Church, what messages or themes are resonating with voters this cycle. He responded: “America First is really resonating with the people. When I point out that Cole's flyers talk about he wants to ‘secure the border and build the wall’; yet he voted to spend 40 billion to secure Ukraine's border, but not one penny for our border … at the rallies, the people clap.”
Taylor employs a video dub from a Tucker Carlson news segment on Fox News in 2019.
In that segment, Carlson interviewed Andrew Andrzewjewski of “Open the Books” concerning Cole’s contributions over the years. Taylor said he prefaces “the video by saying, ‘Cole is the only one of our seven delegates from Oklahoma that has his name associated with corruption.’ Then I play the video.”
The segment with Carlson sketches some of Cole’s fundraising prowess, including his receipt of $258,000 (as of the time of the segment) from a range of employees, executives and other affiliated with Chickasaw Nation executives.”
Taylor said that in viewing the Fox News clip, “People's jaws drop and they gasp out loud. Even when I am out knocking doors, I play the clip for them and they are appalled.”
Taylor continued in his response to this reporter, “When I point out Oklahoma passed House Bill 1775 stating that Critical Race Theory will not be taught in our school; however, Cole was the first co-sponsor of The Civics Secures Democracy Act of 2021. They call it ‘Culturally Responsive Education (CRE)’ instead of CRT.
“This provides $1 Billion dollars in Federal Grants to teach CRT and the 1619 Project in our schools. I then say, ‘How can Cole say he is representing Oklahoma when he is going against the very laws our state has passed?.’”
Taylor continued his narrative, pointing to a controversial social and legal policy issue: “It is important to know what Cole votes on that fails, as well. In May 2016, Cole was the ONLY Representative from Oklahoma to vote for Obama’s Executive Order #13672, that would have codified the transgender law across the land. Fortunately, the bill failed.
“Oklahoma has passed a law that won't allow biological males to compete in women's sports. Again, How can Cole say he is representing Oklahoma when he is voting on issues that Oklahoma has said ‘no’ to. These two points have a powerful impact.”
In a recent post featured prominently on his campaign Facebook page, Dr. Taylor sketches the core of his message to voters – on front porches, at community and Republican forums, and in direct communications with Oklahomans – with these words:
“I am asking you to prayerfully consider supporting me as the Congressional Candidate for Oklahoma’s District 4. I am running for office because our Founding Fathers never envisioned career politicians; but instead, believed in citizen legislators – people with morals, values, and common sense who would live under the very laws they enacted, and would not exempt themselves from those laws.
“I believe Congressman Tom Cole is no longer representing the people of Oklahoma and it’s time for a change.”
