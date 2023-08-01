Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen and Senator James Lankford – both from Oklahom -- demanded answers from the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery after it was discovered Planned Parenthood received $20 million in COVID relief through the Provider Relief Fund (PRF).
“It is obvious that Planned Parenthood did not need or qualify for COVID relief money when these taxpayer funds were designed to assist health care providers who were negatively affected by COVID lockdowns. Planned Parenthood should not be receiving any of our tax dollars in the first place and it would be incredibly concerning if it provided false or misleading information in order to get these funds,” Brecheen commented.
I am proud to join fellow Oklahoman, Senator James Lankford in demanding answers and accountability for Americans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.
The full text of the letter is pasted below, or it can read here:
Dear Inspector General Grimm:
It has come to our attention that Planned Parenthood and its affiliates were provided with over $20 million from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF). We request that you review the PRF applications submitted by Planned Parenthood and its affiliates to determine whether the organization provided false or misleading information to obtain access to PRF funds.
The PRF was established by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This fund was designed to provide financial assistance to healthcare providers and health systems that were limited with in-person visits and were forced to cancel elective procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, entities that received these funds needed to certify that they provided testing or care for COVID-19 cases.
Congress intentionally designed the CARES Act so that no federal funding appropriated through the bill could be used on abortion. As the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), you have the authority to conduct audits and investigations into allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse for HHS-administered programs and funding opportunities.
Planned Parenthood and its affiliates’ efforts are centered around abortion. Despite the pandemic and lockdown policies, in its 2020-2021 annual report, Planned Parenthood and its affiliates performed 383,460 abortions. This was an increase from the previous year, a time when Planned Parenthood performed 354,871 abortions. Planned Parenthood also provided fewer health services during the pandemic. Breast screenings fell by more than 30%, gynecological exams decreased by 39%, and total pregnancy tests decreased by 14%.
While most healthcare providers were financially strained by the pandemic, Planned Parenthood’s financial records show that the organization was not significantly impacted. In its 2020-2021 Annual Report, Planned Parenthood boasted $1.7 billion in revenue and possessed more than $2.5 billion in net assets. Even during the height of the pandemic, Planned Parenthood was able to maintain positive cash flow when many small businesses and actual healthcare providers were forced to close their doors to patients.
Planned Parenthood’s financial statements speak for themselves. This organization did not possess a financial need for funds distributed through the PRF, nor should taxpayer dollars be given toward the provision of abortions. We request that you review the applications submitted by Planned Parenthood to determine whether the organization provided false or misleading information to obtain access to PRF funds. If it is discovered that Planned Parenthood intentionally falsified information on its applications, we ask that you submit a criminal or civil referral to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Thank you for your important work and attention to this matter.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, adapting information provided by Rep. Brecheen’s office.
