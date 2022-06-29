Oklahoma City, June 29 -- Attorney General John O'Connor released the following statement after the U.S. Surpeme Court limited some aspects of the precedent established in the controversial 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court stood up for the safety of Oklahomans of native American heritage in eastern Oklahoma. The Supreme Court recognized Oklahoma’s sovereignty and jurisdiction to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in eastern Oklahoma.
“Federal prosecutors are only prosecuting one in four felony referrals from law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma. Now the State prosecutors can take up the slack and get back to what we have been doing for 113 years. The Biden DOJ predicted a 'surge' in crime in eastern Oklahoma in 2023. With this decision, hopefully that surge can be avoided."
When the nation's High Court issued its controversial decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma in 2020, a commentary in The Oklahoma City Sentinel immediately designated it "The most important decision in Oklahoma history."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/analysis-in-brief-the-most-important-decision-in-oklahoma-history-mcgirt-v-oklahoma/article_f58fe003-3a8d-504c-96fc-55010f0ed289.html)
Attorney General O'Connor's sketch of the decision issued Wednesday morning (June 29) continued: “This decision significantly limits the impact of McGirt. It vindicates my office’s years-long effort to protect all Oklahomans — Indians and non-Indians alike — from the lawlessness produced by the McGirt decision."
O'Connor cautioned many substantive issues were avoided or not addressed in the new decision.
He noted: "While we still have a long road ahead of us to fix all of the harms our State has experienced as a consequence of McGirt, this is an important first step in restoring law and order in our great State.
“As we move forward, Oklahoma welcomes the opportunity to continue to work with our tribal and federal partners from both the eastern and western sides of the state.
"As those that brought our Great State together knew, Labor Omnia Vincit – labor conquers all things. It will take hard work and an unwavering willingness to do the right thing for the right reasons to ensure every Oklahoman, regardless of ancestry, receives equal justice under the law.”
Preliminary analysis of the decison by The Oklahoma City Sentinel leads to reflections on unaddressed aspects of the decision.
First, who is an Indian (Native American) in laws flowing from the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act? That legislation had strictures within its language that clash with current designations within law and practice.
Second, do tribes have jurisdiction over property owned by non-Indians in areas deemed restored "reservations" under McGirt."
The addressed issues are a partial listing of issues still needing resolution through judicial action, changes in law through Congress, or (as O'Connor's statement indicates) work between the state government, "tribal partners" and others across the state.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted this press release from a statement issued by O'Connor's office on June 29. This story is developing.
