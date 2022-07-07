Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decsion to reverse the controversial precedent ‘Roe v. Wade’.
After the American High Court announced its decision in the ‘Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case’ -- overturning Roe -- Rep. Bice's staff sent a press release to The Oklahoma City Sentinel. She said:
“My constituents in Oklahoma overwhelmingly support pro-life protections. I am pleased that the Supreme Court has reversed the Roe v. Wade opinion, putting the power back into the hands of state legislatures and the electorate rather than non-elected Justices.
This decision reverses the radical abortion policies of our country, which mirror countries like North Korea and China. In Congress, I will continue to fight for unborn babies and advocate for policies that support moms who wish to give their child the gift of life through adoption.”
In her press release, Rep. Bice provided this background summary of information on 'Roe v. Wade' and 'Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health':
· Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a case involving a Mississippi law that limits abortion after 15 weeks.
· Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization seeks to restore greater power to the electorate and state lawmakers rather than Supreme Court Justices.
· Reversal of Roe v. Wade will not outlaw abortion throughout the country, instead, it sends the issue back to state governments.
· At 6 weeks, the unborn baby has a heartbeat.
· By 10 weeks, the unborn baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes.
· At 15 weeks, a baby feels pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.