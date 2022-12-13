In response to the growing concerns over federal violations of constitutionally-protected rights, state Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed numerous bills to push back and constrain the federal government within its constitutional limits.
“As we begin Bill of Rights Week, we must acknowledge the ever-increasing encroachment and violation of our rights coming from the regime in D.C.,” Dahm said in a Monday (December 12) press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“With that in mind, I filed Senate Bill 23 to stop infringements on Second Amendment rights and S.B. 21 to require feds to work through the county sheriff, the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county who is directly elected by the people. I also filed S.B. 22 which allows the state legislature to prohibit state agencies from implementing federal agency rules, so the state no longer does the feds dirty work for them.”
S.B. 23, an expansion of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Act passed by the legislature in 2021, would effectively prohibit federal officers from carrying out any gun confiscation measures in the state of Oklahoma.
“The feds will steamroll our rights if we allow them to,” Dahm said.
“This legislation gives sheriffs a mechanism to push back by arresting any federal agent attempting unconstitutional gun grabbing in their county.”
S.B. 21 would require federal agents to give notice to the sheriff before operating in their county.
“It is blatantly obvious that we cannot allow unelected bureaucrats or agents of the rogue regime in D.C. to operate in our state without accountability.” Dahm said.
“This bill allows the sheriff, an elected official, to keep an eye on the feds when they operate in their county.”
S.B. 22 authorizes the Legislature to disapprove the implementation of certain federal edicts or regulations for state agencies.
“If our form of government is to survive, we must protect what remains of state power,” Dahm said.
“State governments cannot continue to blindly enforce every whim of the federal government. This legislation authorizes the Legislature to take a critical look at the rules and regulations the feds want to push on Oklahomans through our state agencies and disapprove them if necessary.”
