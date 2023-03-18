Oklahoma City – The full Senate approved Senator Warren Hamilton’s bill to increase compensation for poll workers in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 290 would increase pay for election inspectors from $110 to $225 and pay for judges and clerks would double from $100 to $200.
“In recent years it has been more difficult to find individuals who are willing to work on election days, and harder to replace long-time election workers who have retired,” Hamilton said.
“This is an issue statewide and the goal is that by providing this much needed pay increase for these citizens who work up to 14 hours on election day, we will see more interest in staffing elections.”
In a press release sent to The City Sentinel, Hamilton added that poll workers and county election board officials, specifically those that he represents in District 7 (in southeast Oklahoma, centered around McCurtain County), are very enthusiastic about S.B. 290.
As Hamilton's measure progressed through the upper chamber, it built bi-partisan support.
State Sens. Mary Boren, D-Norman, and George Burns, R-Pollard, became co-sponsors.
Fiscal analysis from the Oklahoma State Election Board projects a Fiscal Year 2024 impact of $1,610,000 for the projected pay rate hikes for poll inspectors, judges and clerks.
“I’m sure we will see excitement and appreciation across the state as we reward the dedicated citizens who serve their community, state, and country on election day,” Hamilton said.
“Poll workers are vital to the success and security of our elections, and I am proud to have authored this legislation that will improve our processes by shrinking lines at polling places and reducing turnover of election day workers.”
After securing 46-0 backing in the upper chamber, S.B. 290 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
Representative Jim Olsen, R-Roland, is the primary author.
There is an emergency clause on the bill, meaning it would take effect as soon as it receives the governor’s signature.
Note: Working from a state Senate communications staff press release, Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report, adding fiscal impact data and the two Senate co-sponsors.
