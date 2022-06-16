OKLAHOMA CITY – On Wednesday (June 15), Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat announced his appointments for a tax reform working group to study proposals in relation to the ongoing special session.
“We’re committed to a serious, mature conversation about tax reform, conducted in a thoughtful way,” Treat said in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“Oklahomans are facing economic challenges as a result of the failed policies of the Biden administration – our response must be methodical, taking into account not just the immediate picture, but how proposed changes could impact our state in the long run.”
Treat, R-Oklahoma City, named Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, as chairman for the panel, which will include these state Senators:
Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Brent Howard, R-Altus, and John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, and Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, will serve as ex-officio members of the working group, the release from Treat's staff said.
“The Senate is absolutely committed to meaningful discussions on tax reform, and the members I’ve chosen for this working group will conduct an in-depth examination of tax reform and potential impacts on our citizens and our state as a whole,” Treat said.
“Our focus is on policy over politics, and I appreciate our members’ willingness to serve as we conduct a thorough, thoughtful study,” Sen. Treat concluded.
