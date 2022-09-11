McCall
 
 Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
 
 OKLAHOMA CITY – House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, issued the following statement commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks:
 
"On September 11, 2001, our nation changed forever. We experienced pain, fear and loss that is difficult to fathom. Brave first responders and volunteers desperately searched for survivors, and as one nation we united in mourning for those who were lost.
 
"In Oklahoma, we are no strangers to tragedy. For many in our state, the events of September 11, brought back memories of the attack on the Murrah Federal Building six years prior.
 
"Oklahomans stood with a mourning nation knowing all too well the feelings of shock, fear and grief those at ground zero were experiencing.”
 
In the statement sent to CapitolBeatOK.com and other news organizations on September 11, Speaker McCall continued:
 
"In the days following September 11, 2001, we promised as a nation to 'never forget,' and today we renew that promise. We cannot allow the events of that fateful day to simply become a footnote in history, we must truly never forget."
 
In other news from the seat of Oklahoma's state government, the official 9/11 Remembrance "Freedom Flag" begin flying over the Capitol on Friday, September 9, as part of a bipartisan effort in both chambers of the Legislature.
 
Senate Bill 1466 authorized the commemorative flag to be flown on state property.
 
 
Further, the governor of the state ordered American and Oklahoma flags on state property lowered to half-staff on Friday at 5 p.m., where they will remain until 5 p.m. today (Sunday, September 11).    
 
 
 
 
