OKLAHOMA CITY – House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, issued the following statement commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks:
"On September 11, 2001, our nation changed forever. We experienced pain, fear and loss that is difficult to fathom. Brave first responders and volunteers desperately searched for survivors, and as one nation we united in mourning for those who were lost.
"In Oklahoma, we are no strangers to tragedy. For many in our state, the events of September 11, brought back memories of the attack on the Murrah Federal Building six years prior.
"Oklahomans stood with a mourning nation knowing all too well the feelings of shock, fear and grief those at ground zero were experiencing.”
In the statement sent to CapitolBeatOK.com and other news organizations on September 11, Speaker McCall continued:
"In the days following September 11, 2001, we promised as a nation to 'never forget,' and today we renew that promise. We cannot allow the events of that fateful day to simply become a footnote in history, we must truly never forget."
In other news from the seat of Oklahoma's state government, the official 9/11 Remembrance "Freedom Flag" begin flying over the Capitol on Friday, September 9, as part of a bipartisan effort in both chambers of the Legislature.
Senate Bill 1466 authorized the commemorative flag to be flown on state property.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/9-11-remembrance-freedom-flag-to-fly-at-oklahoma-capitol-september-9-16/article_622d6776-309b-11ed-a849-fb24b41c42e9.html)
Further, the governor of the state ordered American and Oklahoma flags on state property lowered to half-staff on Friday at 5 p.m., where they will remain until 5 p.m. today (Sunday, September 11).
Attachments area
breaking
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall issues statement on anniversary of 9/11
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
- Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall issues statement on anniversary of 9/11
- Mims, Gabriel help No. 7 Oklahoma beat Kent State 33-3
- Sanders leads No. 11 Oklahoma St. past Arizona St., 34-17
- Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
- Greek leader: EU must respond as one to Putin’s ‘blackmail’
- Hong Kong speech therapists sentenced to 19 months for books
- Chief Justice John Roberts defends legitimacy of court
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma Voters Send Education Message
- Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry in Oklahoma and across the United States
- Paul Pelosi’s ‘five day’ sentence for DUI – a review of news reporting, one critique, Nancy in the News – and not in the news
- Edmond’s Emily Busey named 2022 National History Teacher of the Year finalist
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Denials Could Cost State More in Long Run – An Analysis
- Tulsa Charter School to be counter-cultural -- by touting Western Civilization
- OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
- Installation begins Sept. 14 on pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City
- Charley Biggs, newspaper publisher and Christian gentleman, dies at age 68
- Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwell to receive NSU’s Presidents’ Award for Community Service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.