Oklahoma City -- Kevin Stitt, a member of the Cherokee Nation and elected chief executive of the State of Oklahoma, this morning (June 29) issued a statement soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with the state on criminal justice implications of the controversial 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in 'McGirt v. Oklahoma'.
Stitt's staff issued a press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, after the American High Court ruling in the case of 'Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta':
“Today’s ruling is a clear victory for all four million Oklahomans, the state of Oklahoma, and the rule of law. I am heartened that the Supreme Court ruled in our favor, allowing Oklahoma to prosecute non-Natives who violate the law and protect Native victims.
"Since the Court’s 2020 McGirt decision, federal prosecutors have declined thousands of cases like Castro-Huerta, a non-Native who monstrously abused his 5-year old Native stepdaughter."
Governor Stitt continued, "Justice has been delayed and denied to thousands of Native victims in our state for no reason other than their race. Now Oklahoma law enforcement can help uphold and enforce the law equally, as we have done for over a century."
The majority opinion in the case was written by U.S. Supreme Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett.
Dissenting from the 'Castro' majority was Justice Neil Gorsuch, author of the 5-4 decision in 'McGirt' two years ago. He was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
The majority and dissenting opinions can be read here:
Continuing with Governor Stitt's statement about the decision:
“This is a pivotal moment. For two years, as a fourth generation Oklahoman, member of the Cherokees, and Governor of the state of Oklahoma, I have been fighting for equal protection under the law for all citizens.
"Today our efforts proved worthwhile and the Court upheld that Indian country is part of a State, not separate from it. I look forward to working with leaders across the state to join our efforts in combatting the criminal-justice crisis in Oklahoma following McGirt.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted this story from the governor's press release issued on the morning of June 29.
