FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks on April 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Stitt is asking a state judge to expunge a portion of a state grand jury report that is sharply critical of Stitt. The motion filed Wednesday, May 25, 2022, says the report that calls Stitt's meetings with appointees to the state Pardon and Parole Board “grossly improper” is not allowed under a state law that limits grand juries to issuing only indictments.