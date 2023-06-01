Governor Kevin Stitt has vetoed two measures that passed the Legislature this spring.
The bills in question were “works-in-progress” during the regular 2023 legislative session, but were pressed to passage in each house during a simultaneous “first extraordinary session” called by leaders of the House and Senate.
One measure dealt with motor vehicle licensing compacts, the other dealt with tobacco compacts.
Stitt’s veto message concerning the House bill read:
“TO THE HONORABLE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE AND MEMBERS OF THE OKLAHOMA SENATE, FIRST EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE FIFTY-NINTH OKLAHOMA LEGISLATURE
“ENROLLED HOUSE BILL No. 1005X:
"Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Section 11 of Article VI of the Oklahoma Constitution, I have vetoed Enrolled House Bill 1005x.
"In clear violation of Oklahoma's fundamental and statutory law, Enrolled House Bill 1005x purports to extend a single motor vehicle licensing compact without any regard for whether the decade old compact is a fair deal for the State moving forward. Both because this Bill amounts to a circumvention of the executive's authority to negotiate compacts and because it is not in the State's best interests, I must veto it.
"Even if the Bill were otherwise fair for the State, this bill has other problems, too.
"First, this Bill is a byproduct of a body purporting to sit simultaneously in special and regular session. While a special session may have run concurrently with a regular session before; it does not mean such an occurrence is constitutional.
"Second, this Bill is unconstitutional pursuant to Article 5, Section 27A because motor vehicle registration and licensing compacts -- or, for that matter, compacts at all -- are not specifically identified in the Call, which is limited 'to the consideration of' matters involving the appropriations of funds; the implementation and administration of budget-related funds; and the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds.
"For these reasons, among others, I have vetoed Enrolled House Bill 1005x."
From analysis of the Secretary of State's documents provided to reporters, the chief executive officer of Oklahoma vetoed the legislation at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31. It was deilvered to the House of Representatives at 352 p.m. on the same day.
As for the Senate measure, the chief executive’s message read:
“TO THE HONORABLE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE AND MEMBERS OF THE OKLAHOMA SENATE, FIRST EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE FIFTY-NINTH OKLAHOMA LEGISLATURE
“ENROLLED SENATE BILL NO. 26x:
"Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Section 11 of Article VI of the Oklahoma Constitution, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill 26x.
"In clear violation of Oklahoma's fundamental and statutory law, Enrolled Senate Bill 26x purports to extend existing and expired tobacco tax compacts. Both because this Bill amounts to a circumvention of the executive's authority to negotiate compacts and is not in the State's best interests, I must veto it.
"As enacted, Senate Bill 26x would rubberstamp pre-McGirt compacts containing the very language five of the State's 38 federally recognized tribes have relied upon to challenge, in Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission, the State's right to collect income tax within its territory. Although I believe the tribes' arguments in Stroble are without merit, to legislate as though at least those few tribes are not prepared to lodge the same argument in the tobacco tax context (and likely elsewhere) is at best unwise.
"Even if the Bill were otherwise fair for the State, this bill has other problems, too.
"First, this Bill is a byproduct of a body purporting to sit simultaneously in special and regular session. While a special session may have run concurrently with a regular session before; it does not mean such an occurrence is constitutional. Second, this Bill is unconstitutional pursuant to Article 5, Section 27A because tobacco compacts -- or for that matter, compacts at all -- are not specifically identified in the Call, which is limited "to the consideration of' matters involving the appropriation of funds; the implementation and administration of budget-related funds; and the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds.
"This Bill may appear on its face to be innocuous. However, if this bill were to become law, irreparable harm will befall our Great State. For these reasons, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill 26x."
The analysis of the Secretary of State's documents show that Governor Stitt signed the veto message at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. It was delivered to the Senate at 3:48 p.m. the same day.
This story is developing. In preparing the story for posting, The City Sentinel has emphasized or highlighted key phrases or references in the governor’s veto messages.
