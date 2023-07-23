Stitt

Oklahoma Governor Stitt was one of only two Republican governors to participate in this year's meeting of the National Governors' Association annual conference. 

 
 2023 Facebook Photo.

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services provided an update Friday (July 21) on the ongoing state fleet modernization initiative first announced in February.

 
 
To date, agencies have turned in a total of 572 underutilized vehicles, saving Oklahoma taxpayers an estimated $5.15 million.
 
Additionally, Geotab trackers have been installed in 3,200 out of 10,500 vehicles statewide.
 
 
"As governor, I'm always looking for ways to make government more efficient and save taxpayer dollars. Modernizing our state fleet achieves both of those things," said Governor Stitt.
 
 
"I'm proud of the progress we've made so far and I'm grateful for the team at OMES for leading the charge on this important effort."

The fleet modernization initiative has these primary objectives, according to a press release from Stitt's office:

Place all state agencies onto a central fleet management system by the end of calendar year 2023

Implement geo-tracking technology on all vehicles

Identify underutilized vehicles and reduce the statewide fleet

Once all trackers have been installed and the vehicles are on a centralized system, the state will have new insights into vehicle usage and automated mileage reporting with the end goal of improving efficiency.

The state remains in the first phase of the fleet reduction objective, conducting interviews and requests to internally disperse of underutilized vehicles.

The governor's staff is providing regular updates of the modernization initiative, which began early this year.

 
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to fiscal responsibility and optimizing state resources," said John Suter, state COO and Secretary of Operations and Government Efficiency.

"Together with our partner agencies, we look forward to continuing this momentum and achieving even more significant milestones in statewide fleet improvements."

 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.