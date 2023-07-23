Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services provided an update Friday (July 21) on the ongoing state fleet modernization initiative first announced in February.
The fleet modernization initiative has these primary objectives, according to a press release from Stitt's office:
Place all state agencies onto a central fleet management system by the end of calendar year 2023
Implement geo-tracking technology on all vehicles
Identify underutilized vehicles and reduce the statewide fleet
Once all trackers have been installed and the vehicles are on a centralized system, the state will have new insights into vehicle usage and automated mileage reporting with the end goal of improving efficiency.
The state remains in the first phase of the fleet reduction objective, conducting interviews and requests to internally disperse of underutilized vehicles.
The governor's staff is providing regular updates of the modernization initiative, which began early this year.
"Together with our partner agencies, we look forward to continuing this momentum and achieving even more significant milestones in statewide fleet improvements."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.