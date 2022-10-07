Oklahoma City -– On Wednesday (October 6) Governor Kevin Stitt acted on numerous American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Progressing Rural Economic Development (PREP) funding bills sent to his desk by the Legislature, directing millions towards investments in Oklahoma infrastructure and water systems, broadband expansion, economic and workforce development, mental health and public safety, as well as investments in the Oklahoma National Guard and our veterans and military.
“It is my hope that these one-time funds will help us move the needle in integral areas like improving crumbling infrastructure, addressing the opioid epidemic, and expanding broadband services across Oklahoma to get us closer to becoming a Top Ten state,” said Governor Stitt.
House Bills 1016XX, 1017XX, 1019XX, 1022XX and Senate Bill 13XX, direct nearly $650 million for investments in infrastructure.
House Bill 1011XX directs nearly $550 million to be used for expanding broadband across the state.
House Bill 1018XX and Senate Bills 16XX, 17XX, and 20XX direct over $80 million for economic and workforce development, including nearly $1 million for nursing programs, $20 million to outfit a STEM lab, Incubator, and Accelerator at the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), $20 million to establish an aviation academy, and $12 million to build out the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute.
House Bill 1013XX directs $125 million for record investments in mental health.
Senate Bill 20XX directs $26 million to the Oklahoma Health Department for implementing an electronic health record system, as well as $93.9 million for rural hospitals, early childhood development, and Community Health Centers.
House Bill 1012XX directs $100 million to address the obesity and opioid epidemic and $10 million for rural telehealth.
Senate Bill 21XX directs $6 million to treat children with autism.
House Bill 1014XX directs over $2.5 million to the Department of Public Safety for mobile wellness units to address trauma in first responders.
Senate Bill 15XX directs $42 million to support the Oklahoma National Guard and our military and veterans.
Senate Bill 19XX directs $30 million for youth service centers across the state of Oklahoma.
The governor vetoed House Bill 1009XX (relating to the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority), House Bill 1015XX (relating to the Office of Emergency Management, and Senate Bill 18XX (relating to the Oklahoma Arts Council).
Earlier this week Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 3XX which blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health and HB 1006XX which provides $20 million to farmers and ranchers for drought relief.
