Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday (September 13) his appointment of Josh Cockroft as secretary of state and chief policy advisor and thanked Secretary Brian Bingman for his service.
"Josh is a dedicated and widely respected public servant who has served Oklahomans with integrity for over a decade," said Governor Stitt.
"His legislative expertise and commitment to our Top Ten agenda make him the perfect fit to be the next secretary of state and I'm proud to have him on my team."
Cockroft currently serves as Governor Stitt's deputy chief of staff and senior policy advisor.
Before joining the Governor's team, Cockroft spent three years as the senior director of government affairs for the Oklahoma Association of Realtors, leading all federal, state, and local governmental activities for the state association.
From 2010 to 2018, Cockroft served as a state representative for the people of House District 27 in Pottawatomie and Cleveland Counties. While in elected office, he served in numerous leadership positions under four speakers of the House.
He chaired the House Rules Committee, led two Special Investigative Committees, and served on multiple policy and budget committees. He also served as a member of the Presiding Officer Team.
In his new role, Cockroft will carry out the duties of the office of secretary of state; lead the Governor’s policy operation, including the development and monitoring of legislation and regulation; and advise the Governor on all executive acts.
"It's an honor to be named secretary of state and chief policy advisor to Governor Stitt," said Cockroft.
"I look forward to further strengthening relationships with my colleagues in the Legislature and I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue serving my fellow Oklahomans in the Stitt administration as we strive to make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family."
Cockroft has a background in ministry and farming and ranching. He lives in Cleveland County with his wife and their three daughters.
Governor Stitt thanked Secretary of State Brian Bingman for his service: "Secretary Bingman has been an incredible asset to the state, my administration, and Oklahomans for over three years," said Governor Stitt.
"I'm appreciative of his unwavering service and I wish him the best in his next chapter."
“It has been an honor to serve in Governor Stitt’s administration,” said Secretary Bingman.
“I am proud of the work we accomplished over the last three years, and I know he will continue to accomplish great things for the people of Oklahoma.”
During his tenure as secretary of state, Secretary Bingman helped build the largest savings account in state history and implemented Governor Stitt's Top Ten vision for Oklahoma.
Prior to joining the Stitt administration in 2020, Bingman was the mayor of Sapulpa and served in the Oklahoma State Senate as the longest-serving Republican president pro tempore in state history.
