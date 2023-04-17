breaking
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Tulsa's Judge Jim Huber to Court of Civil Appeals
Governor Kevin Stitt recently announced his appointment of Tulsa County District Judge Jim Huber to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.
"Judge Huber’s experience, passion for the law, and heart for service make him the absolute right choice for this position," said Governor Stitt.
"I am confident he will serve Oklahomans well in this new role."
Judge Huber has served as a Tulsa County District Judge since 2020 and is the Chief Judge of the Family Court Division where he supervises six special judges while presiding over a family court docket and youthful offender criminal docket.
"I am eternally grateful to Governor Stitt for the opportunity to serve the people of Oklahoma on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals," said Huber.
"I look forward to collaborating with the other judges to efficiently and fairly uphold the rule of law," Judge Huber commented after the announcement in early April.
Huber began his professional career as an associate with Malloy & Associates.
In 1995, he opened his own firm and later served as the managing partner of Collier and Huber representing businesses and individuals in employment and commercial litigation matters.
Huber left private practice in 2019 upon being selected by the District Judges of Tulsa County to serve as a Special Judge.
Governor Stitt's appointment of Judge Huber can be found here:
Born and raised in Tulsa, Judge Huber graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1990 and received his law degree from the University of Tulsa in 1993.
He and his wife, Julie, have been married for 30 years.
They have five children, Hailey, Allie, Katie, Jake, and Joe.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, adapting it from a news release posted on Governor Kevin Stitt's official government website.
Patrick McGuigan
